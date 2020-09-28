Healthy breakfast options for a better start of your day

lifestyle

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:44 IST

Breakfast is the most important meal. It provides you with the energy to strive through the day. Keeping in mind the busy and hectic lifestyle we lead; the significance of a healthy breakfast amplifies.

However, most of us are always in rush and grab a bite or two of some snacks or eat a fruit for breakfast, which certainly isn’t enough. Here are some healthy breakfast options that you can try.

1. Dal ka parantha: If you have some leftover dal from last night’s meal, your task of preparing breakfast becomes easier. Just mix the remaining dal with wheat flour. Add salt and pepper, chopped coriander leaves, 2 green chillies and 1 tsp of carom seeds. Knead this into soft dough and make paranthas from this mixture.

2. Moong dal cheela: Moong dal is low on carbs and can be consumed daily in different meals of the day. If you wish to include it in your breakfast, that too in a tasty way, make moong dal cheela. Soak 1 cup of moong dal overnight. In the morning, rinse it and grind it into a smooth paste. Add salt and pepper to taste. You may also add chopped onions, coriander and chillies. Add water to reach the consistency of a batter. Make cheela from this mixture.

3. Rawa upma: If you want some quick-to-make recipe for your breakfast, try rawa upma. Dry roast a cup of rawa until it turns aromatic. In another pan, add 2 tbsp oil. Crackle mustard seeds and add few curry leaves to it. Then add chopped vegetables to the pan and cook until they become soft. Add salt to taste. Then, add roasted rawa and one and a cup of water. Cover the pan and cook for 5-7 minutes. Here you go! Rawa upma is ready.

4. Poha: This dish is already a popular breakfast option, especially in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Poha is easy to make and very healthy to eat. Wash and soak 1 cup of poha for 10-15 minutes. In a pan, add oil and crackle mustard seeds and curry leaves. To this, add onion, tomatoes, and roasted peanuts and cook well. Add turmeric, salt and sugar to taste. Now, add soaked poha and mix well. That is it!

5. Besan cheela: This is another quick-to-make breakfast option. In a bowl, take 1 cup of besan and add salt, pepper, turmeric and chilli powder. To this add chopped onion, coriander leaves and ginger. Add water to get the consistency of a batter. Make sure there are no lumps. Now, cook cheela from it. Crispy and tasty!