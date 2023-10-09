Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI: Here's what to expect

Rendering a glamorous start to five days of fantastical fashion, designer Sanjay Garg from Raw Mango is all set to open Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI today with his collection Children Of The Night. This season is also going to mark the homecoming of internationally acclaimed designer Bibhu Mohapatra, who will be doing the Lakmé grand finale show with his collection Come Home. It will include relics of Mohapatra’s signature pieces, and 75 of his creations will be seen on the ramp. With an interesting lineup of over 45 participants, the fashion week is expected to be grander than ever. Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango will be opening Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI and New York-based designer Bibhu Mohapatra will be presenting the grand finale show.

‘India holds a special place in my heart’

Mohapatra took to social media to share the news of his homecoming and wrote, “I am delighted to return to my homeland and bring to the runway a collection that champions the prowess of the modern Indian woman. I look forward to presenting my Come Home collection.”

A sketch showing Bibhu Mohapatra's new collection that he will be showcasing on the ramp.

Creative shows, new designers on the moodboard

Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) chairman Sunil Sethi is “looking forward to this great collaboration” between Lakmé and Reliance. “We’re also excited about our new venue. There will be several creative and special shows, with so many designers like Aneeth Arora from Péro, Sanjay Garg from Raw Mango, and Bibhu Mohaptra returning after a long time. We’re also doing something interesting in the accessory category this year. We have really talented Gen Next designers onboard. FDCI and Lakmé are always up for promoting emerging talents and giving them the right platform,” he says.

Designer Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango will be presenting his collection Children Of The Night during the opening show.

The five-day-long fashion extravaganza will take place in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, and it will have a stockroom sale with 80 stalls on the last day of the fashion week.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!