National Family Day 2023: Family is the basic unit of our lives that we base our lives on. We are born to parents, siblings, grandparents and we receive a lot of love, care and affection from them. We are taught the values of life, the skills required to navigate through life and the beliefs that will make us a better version of ourselves, by the family we are born to. But there is a different set of family as well – the chosen family. It is comprised of friends and people whom we choose to consider as our own family. Family and the people we love form the basis of our existence. They are the ones we go to when we need advice, or support. They are also our biggest cheerleader and the ones who wish for our best.

National Family Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Pexels)

Families, be the nuclear ones or the extended clan, can shape our lives and make them better. On National Family Day, families are celebrated for staying close and for providing us with the life that we enjoy living. As we gear up to celebrate National Family Day, here are a few facts to remember.

Date:

Every year, National Family Day is celebrated on September 26. This year, the special day falls on Tuesday.

History:

Family forms the basis of our existence. Over the years, the types of families to exist have gone through a major shift. Owing to industrialisation, development of international transportation and globalisation have led to rapid changes. However, families impact behavior and culture also impact families. National Family Day is celebrated to recognise the ways in which a family impacts us and how they are always with us, through thick and thin.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate National Family Day is to spend it with family and friends. Traditions of National Family Day include having game nights with the near and dear ones, preparing a platter and enjoying a meal with family, getting together for conversations and laughs, and embracing each other's presence.

