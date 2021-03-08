New book by EL James, Freed, as told by Christian Grey, to release in June 2021
- EL James, who is famous for her 50 shades trilogy, is all set to release another book. Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as told by Christian, is going to be the fourth book and will be from the perspective of the famous character Christian Grey.
Christian Grey is tying up the loose ends of his side of the story this summer. “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as told by Christian” is set to hit shelves on June 1, the publisher said Sunday.
The book is the conclusion to author E L James’ trilogy from Christian’s point of view. Previous books include “Grey” and “Darker.”
James said in a statement that “Freed” has been a labor of love.
“For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character,” James added. “Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy.”
“Freed” will be published by the Bloom Books imprint of Sourcebooks. James’ “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy has sold over 150 million copies worldwide and were adapted into a series of films that made over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
