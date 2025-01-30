Nora Roberts is happily defying genres, 250 books in
Nora Roberts is happily defying genres, 250 books in
NEW YORK — Nora Roberts is so prolific she had to take up a pen name so her publisher could release more books by her each year.
“I’m a fast writer,” Roberts told The Associated Press in a rare interview. She typically releases four books a year, and has for more than four decades.
It’s not just about her speed. It's her range, too. She’s written more than 250 books, from romantic one-offs and fantasy-themed trilogies to a police procedural series she's been writing for three decades. The 60th book of the “In Death” series, "Bonded in Death", is being released in February.
Roberts has left her mark on the literary world, and she has no plans to stop anytime soon. She talked about the art of writing, why she won’t have the main characters in her “In Death” series have kids, and her thoughts on the romance genre — including why she doesn’t see herself as part of it anymore.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Roberts: I’m a fast writer.
I didn’t like the idea of taking a pseudonym until my agent said to me one day, ‘Nora, there’s Pepsi, there’s Diet Pepsi, and there’s caffeine-free Pepsi.’ And that hit home. I drink Diet Pepsi and I’ve realized it’s marketing and I could be two brands.
So I said I would do that if I could write something completely different.
Roberts: I can’t imagine ending it and I still have ideas for where they’re going next. They’re not just books about murders. They’re about interaction and relationships and the evolution of characters.
Roberts: I never had an endpoint. It just sort of happened that I got to 60 books. I’m very invested in these characters. So I like to tell their stories.
Roberts: That is an internet truth. Children change everything. How are they going to be out there in the middle of the night chasing bad guys or working on a case or having that crazy sex?
Roberts: I don’t at all. My roots are in romance and I have a lot of respect. But I don’t write romance anymore. I do write relationships.
I’ve been writing for a really long time now, and the romance genre evolves and it changes. And it did when I was working in it, and it just got to a point where I didn’t want to go where it was evolving. I wanted to go in a different direction. So my roots and foundation are there, and gratitude. But that’s not what I’m doing now.
Roberts: I write novels. It’s that simple – suspense, thrillers, fantasy.
Roberts: I think of it as one big book and three parts. Something has to happen that cannot be resolved until the last book. That’s when good overcomes evil. Love conquers all and whatever. But you can’t do that until book three. It’s challenging and it’s fun and I hope it’s fun for the reader, too.
Roberts: Six to eight.
Roberts: I can write anywhere, anytime. I like the quiet. That’s my favorite.
Roberts: I really wanted to do something different, and I thought it would be fun to go into the future and imagine the world. It could be exactly what I wanted it to be. I didn’t have to build on someone else’s or make up a little town.
Roberts: As a good storyteller.
Roberts: Absolutely not.
Roberts: Not having the next idea.
Roberts: “To Kill a Mockingbird” is probably the most perfect novel I remember. I love “Catch-22.” And “Jane Eyre.”
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.