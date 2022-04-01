Omega unveils its latest collection for 2022

Omega, the popular luxury watchmaker brand, has launched its latest collection of watches that offers a delightful range of products in different hues and materials. Now that the summer season is officially here, a classy watch is sure to add a touch of sophistication and enhance your style quotient.

Here is a quick look at the latest launches:

Seamaster

• Planet Ocean Ultra Deep: Taking the next step in state-of-the-art ocean design, 2022 sees the release of seven new models: OMEGA’s Ultra Deep collection. Water-resistant to 6,000 m (20,000 ft), the 45.5 mm range is led by a bold version crafted in sandblasted and forged grade 5 titanium. The striped NATO strap is sourced from 100% recyled fishing nets.

• Seamaster Diver 300M: The classic dive watch gets a deep green dial. The watch that first surfaced in 1993 is back and bolder than ever in 2022, with a wave-pattern dial in a striking shade of green. Driving the beautiful new Seamaster Diver 300M with green polished ceramic dial is OMEGA’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8800 with special luxury finish. Those wanting a sportier look can choose an integrated green rubber strap

• Aqua Terra 150M- 38mm &34mm - OMEGA’s 2022 collection is all about colour, with a range of new dial shades that track a smooth transition from Aqua to Terra. Fans can choose larger sized models in 38 mm, with dials in Atlantic Blue, Bay Green, Sandstone, Saffron and Terracotta. Or 34 mm editions with dials in Sea Blue, Lagoon Green, Sandstone, Shell Pink and Lavender.

Constellation:

• Constellation 41 mm - All new dials clasped by the famous Constellation claws. Among the new models for 2022 are these star performers in the Constellation family. 41 mm models with ceramic bezel rings and beautiful new dials in white, rhodium-grey, gradient-green and burgundy. Materials on offer are stainless steel, stainless steel and 18K yellow gold, and stainless steel and 18K Sedna™ Gold.

• Aventurine - These extraordinary 29 mm models have dials made from natural Aventurine stone, which means no two dials are ever alike. There are twelve new editions, in stainless steel and 18K Sedna™ Gold - or full Sedna™ Gold for purists - all with natural Aventurine stone dials in either green, red or blue. Fans can choose bezels paved with diamonds or engraved with Roman numerals. Replacing the famous mono-rang bracelet are leather straps in colours to match the dial. The driving force behind the natural dials is OMEGA’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8700 - or 8701 for the all-gold models

• Constellation 28mm - OMEGA’s beautiful new 28 mm additions to the Constellation family feature pastel dials in a choice of four colours: Blush Rose, Patchouli Blossom, Celestial Blue and Green Matcha. The subtle new hues also make an appearance on the bezel. To add an extra pop of pastel to the display, OMEGA has matched the engraved Roman numerals to the colours of the dial.

Speedmaster

• Speedmaster 57 Calibre 9906 - OMEGA’s famous Speedmaster ’57, first introduced in 2013, returns in 2022, with a Master Chronometer upgrade and slimmer profile. The new collection consists of eight new stainless-steel models, all powered by OMEGA’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9906. There’s a “sandwich“ black dial edition with recessed hour markers filled with vintage Super-LumiNova - and three releases with PVD dials, in blue, green and a new varnished burgundy. The entire collection is presented with stainless steel bracelets or matching coloured leather straps.

• Speedmaster Moonwatch Moonshine™ Gold - When it comes to case materials, fans of the Moonwatch are already spoiled for choice, with current collection models in steel, 18K Sedna™ Gold and 18K Canopus Gold™. In 2022, OMEGA is taking lunar inspiration to the next level with two new models in 18K Moonshine™ Gold.

One with 18K Moonshine™ Gold dial, black ceramic bezel ring and blackened subdials and indexes. Another with a PVD green coated dial and a green ceramic bezel ring. To offer aficionados even greater choice, OMEGA is offering two ways to fix their 18K Moonshine™ Gold Moonwatch to the wrist: a matching bracelet or strap. Powering all new models is OMEGA’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861. OMEGA is offering the watch on a polished and brushed 18K Moonshine™ Gold bracelet, or integrated black rubber strap with lunar surface texture on the back.