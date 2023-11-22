7 foods to boost your pet's immunity in pollution season

Pollution has been recognised as one of the major risk factors for chronic diseases from heart issues to lung cancer. The toxic air and its many pollutants not just damage human health but also play havoc with your beloved pet's well-being. Air pollution can be a silent killer and lead to respiratory problems, allergies, and even chronic diseases in pets who can't even prevent exposure to toxic air by wearing masks. As Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas are shrouded with a thick layer of smog, it is important to keep your pet indoors during the peak pollution hours when air quality is severe. Pet parents must keep their furry companions engaged inside the homes and also try to keep the indoor air purified. Besides, it's also important to take care of your furball's immunity and feed them foods that can boost their overall health. (Also read | Delhi pollution: How to keep your pets safe as the air quality dips) As pollution levels rise, pet parents are becoming increasingly concerned about the potential influence on their pets' respiratory and general health. (Freepik)

"As pollution levels rise, pet parents are becoming increasingly concerned about the potential influence on their pets' respiratory and general health. Recognising the importance of this issue, integrating immune-boosting items into your pet's diet becomes more than an option; it becomes a requirement," says Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinary Officer, Supertails.

Here are 7 nutrient-rich meals known for their antioxidant, vitamin-rich, and anti-inflammatory properties that you must offer to your pets in this pollution season.

1. Salmon

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon serves as a nutritional powerhouse for your pet. Beyond offering support to the immune system, these essential fatty acids boast anti-inflammatory properties, making them particularly advantageous amid pollution seasons. The omega-3s in salmon contribute not only to immune resilience but also to your pet's overall health, ensuring a shiny coat and optimal cardiovascular function.

2. Blueberries

Nature's tiny superfood, blueberries, pack a punch in promoting your pet's immune health. Bursting with antioxidants, they play a pivotal role in mitigating oxidative stress—a crucial factor in immune support, especially when faced with environmental pollutants. The added benefits of vitamins C and K in blueberries contribute to your pet's overall well-being, making them a delightful and nutritious addition to their diet.

3. Pumpkin

Beyond its seasonal charm, pumpkin is a treasure trove of benefits for your pet's health. Abundant in fibre and beta-carotene, pumpkin not only aids in digestion but also provides essential nutrients. The conversion of beta-carotene into vitamin A is particularly noteworthy, as this vitamin is instrumental in fortifying your pet's immune system, ensuring their defence against potential health challenges.

4. Sweet potatoes

A delectable source of beta-carotene, sweet potatoes are key contributors to a resilient immune system in your pet. Enriched with vitamins B6 and C, these tubers offer a holistic approach to immune support. Additionally, the inclusion of fibre ensures digestive health, while the nutritional profile of sweet potatoes fosters overall vitality in your pet.

5. Broccoli

The nutritional prowess of broccoli extends far beyond its human appeal—it's equally beneficial for your pet. A nutrient-rich cruciferous vegetable, broccoli supplies vitamins A, C, and K, constituting a robust defense against environmental stressors. The antioxidants and fiber content further solidify its role in promoting overall health and aiding your pet's immune system.

6. Turmeric

Revered for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric is a golden addition to your pet's diet. Beyond adding flavour, the active compound curcumin in turmeric contributes to reducing inflammation, thereby supporting your pet's immune system. However, it's crucial to consult with your veterinarian to determine the proper dosage for your pet's specific needs.

7. Probiotic-rich yoghurt

Beyond being a tasty treat, yoghurt rich in probiotics serves as a guardian for your pet's immune health. The promotion of a healthy balance of gut bacteria is vital, as a robust gut microbiome is directly linked to improved immunity. Amid environmental stressors, incorporating probiotic-rich yogurt can empower your pet's digestive system, ensuring they are better equipped to face potential health challenges.

