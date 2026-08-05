Can your pet fall sick during monsoon? Vet shares warning signs and 6 essential care tips

The monsoon season can be soothing, but if proper precautions are not taken, it may also pose several health-related risks. The same applies to pets, as they may also be vulnerable to seasonal illnesses, just like humans. We asked a veterinarian how pet parents can identify whether their pets have fallen sick during the monsoon. Dr Deepak Saraswat, head veterinarian at Zigly Pet Care, also shared some important pet care tips.

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How to know if your pet is sick?

“Loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive scratching, constant licking, discharge from the ears, foul odour, lethargy or fever may indicate a seasonal infection or underlying health issue,” Dr Saraswat shared the signs your pet may be afflicted with seasonal infections. When you see these, the expert advised it is best to take them to the vet to prevent complications.

How to care for your pet this monsoon season?

Keep your dogs away from puddles.

Here's a set of recommendations from Dr Deepak Saraswat on monsoon pet care essentials and precautions:

1. Keep your pet clean and dry

Always wipe your pet’s paws, belly and coat after walks to remove mud, moisture and harmful bacteria.

If your pet gets wet in the rain, be sure to dry him off thoroughly with a clean towel to prevent fungal and bacterial skin infections.

2. Keep skin and coat healthy

Your pet can become more prone to skin irritation and hot spots in humid weather.

Regular brushing of the coat helps keep it clean, prevents matting and promotes air circulation.

Pet parents should also be sure to regularly check for redness, itching, abnormal rashes or excess scratching, and seek advice from a veterinarian if symptoms persist.

3. Prevent parasite infestation

Monsoon weather is ideal for fleas, ticks and mosquitoes.

Make sure your pet is protected all season long with veterinarian-recommended preventive treatments, including spot-on solutions, medicated shampoos, oral medications or anti-parasitic collars.

4. Stay away from waterlogged, unhygienic areas

Avoid stagnant water, muddy puddles and dirty environments on walks; these can expose pets to harmful bacteria, parasites and infections.

Walking on cleaner, well-maintained paths greatly reduces health risks.

5. Ensure safe food and drinking water

Your pet food can spoil more quickly in hot, humid weather. Store food correctly, serve food fresh and always have clean drinking water.

Discourage pets from drinking from puddles or other sources of standing water that may contain disease organisms.

6. Keep your indoor spaces clean

A clean home environment is also very important during the rainy season.

Wash your pet’s bed, toys, bowls and blankets regularly and make sure your pet’s resting place is dry and well ventilated to prevent the growth of mould, bacteria and fungi.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Saraswat further added that preventive care is the key to keeping pets healthy during the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Saraswat further added that preventive care is the key to keeping pets healthy during the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

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By maintaining proper hygiene, following regular parasite prevention, providing balanced nutrition, and seeking timely veterinary advice whenever needed, pet parents can ensure their furry companions enjoy the rainy season safely and comfortably.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.