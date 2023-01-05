From Tibetan Mastiff to Pitbull Terrier: 5 most expensive dog breeds in India

There's no denying that a dog is a person's closest friend, and the value of their presence cannot be calculated. A dog is an endless source of joy, regardless of the breed you choose. The cost is secondary when seeking for a furry pet. However, spending more money won't result in a better dog. There are several high-quality dogs that are reasonably priced. You can also save a lot of money by adopting a dog. Before making your decision, apart from price, you should also take into account the dog's health difficulties, environmental compatibility, and grooming and training needs. If you've ever wondered how pricey a dog can be, scroll down to find out about the top five most expensive dog breeds in India. (Also read: Planning to adopt a pet? Here are best dogs for Indian climate )

1. Red Nose Pitbull Terrier

Red Nose Pitbull Terrier (pinterest)

The Red Nose Pitbull Terrier is the priciest breed of dog in India. They are a Molosser breed of medium-sized, powerful dogs that are native to England and Ireland. They are fearless canines that are robust, well-built, and have a powerful bite. They do well in obedience training as well as activities including chasing, high jumping, and weight hauling.

Price in India: INR 75000–1500000

Mass: 16–30 kg

Height: 50 cm (adult)

2. English Mastiff

English Mastiff (pinterest)

The English Mastiff, which has its roots in England, is a gorgeous dog with a large head and a coat that can be fawn, dark fawn, or silver fawn in colour. They are well-mannered. They are hospitable to dogs and small pets and behave in a calm, friendly, and protective manner toward kids and families. They are brave and devoted family dogs.

Price in India: 500,000–1000,000 INR

Weight: 72.6–104.3 kg

Height: 70–91 cm (adult)

3. Tibetan Mastiff

Tibetan Mastiff (Gettyimages)

The Tibetan Mastiff, a popular huge Himalayan Mountain dog in Tibet, Nepal, and northern India, originated in Tibet. This dog has a reserved personality and is distant fromguests and strangers. It is dominating, obstinate, and strong-willed. It requires a strict owner and early socialisation despite the fact that it is a clever and protective dog. A Tibetan mastiff seldom ever allows other canines or animals into his domain. For its bravery and aggressiveness, this breed is highly regarded. A lion or tiger cannot stand a chance against two Tibetan mastiffs.

Price in India: INR 200000–500000

Height: Male: 66–76 cm; female: 61–71 cm

Weight: Male: 45.4–72.6 kg; female: 34–54.4 kg

4. Alaskan Malamute

Alaskan Malamute (pixabay)

Alaskan malamutes are enormous, strong canines designed to pull sledges and load cargo. This breed is not suited to live in an apartment or in hot climates. They like being outside and are excellent watchdogs. They are naturally sociable and quiet, however, they are quite aggressive with canines of the same sex. It is not advised to keep two malamutes together, even if they are of the same sex. They have a strong inclination to compete for pack leadership, hence this breed is not suggested for a weak or inexperienced owner.

Price in India: INR 350000- 200000

Height: Male: 61–66 cm; female: 56–61 cm

Weight: Male: 36–43 kg; female: 32–38 kg

5. Akita Inu

Akita Inu (pixabay)

Akita Inu, a dog with a distinctive look in Japan, has tiny, triangular-shaped eyes that are situated near to the snout. Despite their enormous size, they have a charming look because of their curled-over tail. They have daring attitudes and are strong dogs who are up for any challenge. They are great family pets since they are obedient to their master.

Price in India: INR 150000 - 400000

Height: Male: 66–71 cm; female: 61–66 cm

Weight: Male: 45–59 kg; female: 32–45 kg

