Planning to adopt a pet? Here are best dogs for Indian climate

India has a diverse climate, with variations ranging from the hot and dry conditions of the desert regions to the humid and rainy conditions of the coastal areas. When choosing a dog for an Indian climate, it is important to consider the specific climate of the region you live in and choose a breed that is well-suited to these conditions.

Here are some dog breeds that are well-suited to the Indian climate:

Indian Pariah Dog

Indian Pariah Dog is a native breed that is well-suited to the Indian climate(Wikimedia Commons)

Also known as the Indian Native Dog, the Indian Pariah Dog is a native breed that is well-suited to the Indian climate. These dogs are strong and can tolerate a wide range of weather conditions, including hot and humid temperatures. They have a short coat that requires minimal grooming, making them a good choice for those living in hot and humid climates.

Rajapalayam

The Rajapalayam is a large, athletic breed that is native to the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India(Wikimedia Commons)

The Rajapalayam is a large, athletic breed that is native to the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India. These dogs are well-suited to the hot and humid climate of the region, and are known for their endurance and stamina. They are often used for hunting and guarding, and require regular exercise to stay healthy and fit.

Greyhounds

Greyhounds are a sleek and athletic breed that is well-suited to the hot and dry climate of many parts of India(Wikimedia Commons)

Greyhounds are a sleek and athletic breed that is well-suited to the hot and dry climate of many parts of India. These dogs are known for their speed and endurance, and make excellent running and hiking companions. They are also intelligent and easy to train, and make good family pets.

Bullmastiff

The Bullmastiff is a large, powerful breed that is well-suited to the hot and humid climate of many parts of India(Wikimedia Commons)

The Bullmastiff is a large, powerful breed that is well-suited to the hot and humid climate of many parts of India. These dogs are known for their strength and endurance, and make excellent guard dogs. They are also intelligent and loyal, and make good family pets with proper training and socialization.

Doberman Pinscher

The Doberman Pinscher is a medium-sized, athletic breed that is well-suited to the hot and dry climate of many parts of India(Pexels)

The Doberman Pinscher is a medium-sized, athletic breed that is well-suited to the hot and dry climate of many parts of India. These dogs are known for their intelligence and loyalty, and make excellent guard dogs. They are also energetic and require regular exercise to stay healthy and fit.

