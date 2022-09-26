Furry pet cat knows he’s a cat, watch video to find out how his human knew this

There are several cat videos on the Internet that will make you laugh out loud and go ‘aww,’ both at the same time. And this particular video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since, shows a furry and sweet little cat who can be seen sitting in the frame as the video begins. As the video progresses, one gets to see how the human of this cat ends up, calling this cat by the very term ‘cat’. And lo and behold, the fur ball responds in the cutest way.

The cat video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that provides more context as to what can be seen happening in this video. It reads, “I call him by his name only normally. I only refer to him as my cat when I talk to friends!” The video has been shared on the page that is dedicated to this cat named Miso. He has over 1,000 dedicated followers on his page who look forward to his photos and videos.

Take a look at the cat video right here:

Posted on September 10, this cat video has received 40,308 likes on it as of now. “I am going to try this on humans,” commented an Instagram user. “Bro lagged,” pointed out another. “That’s funny,” shared a third. “Well, he’s intelligent, I guess,” posted a fourth.