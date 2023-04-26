Fun indoor activities to do with your pets in summer season

Summer season in May and June in India is intense and temperature often gets unbearable. Considering pets are susceptible to heat illnesses, they tend to miss all the outdoor fun. During heat wave, stepping out even during the morning hours can be tough and pets may get bored cooped up at home for several days at stretch. Pets need to do physical exercises to keep fit and mentally stimulated and for that pet parents can plan a series of activities for them to make summer fun for them. (Also read: Top 4 tick-borne diseases in dogs and their symptoms) As the summer heat sets in, finding fun activities to do with your pets without exposing them to the heat and humidity can be challenging(Pixabay)

"As the summer heat sets in, finding fun activities to do with your pets without exposing them to the heat and humidity can be challenging. However, with a little creativity, you can plan plenty of indoor activities with your pets to beat the summer heat," says Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect.

Shah lists all the interesting activities you can do with your pet during summer.

1. Playing hide-and-seek

Playing hide-and-seek with pets is a fun way to keep them mentally stimulated. Hide treats or toys and encourage pets to find them. This activity works for dogs, cats, rabbits, or guinea pigs and strengthens your bond with your furry friend.

2. Movie nights

Watching a movie with your pet is a good way to bond. You can choose any movie you both like and have snacks. Spending quality time with your pet is important for their happiness and well-being.

3. Teaching new tricks

Teaching pets new tricks is fun and rewarding. You can teach dogs to fetch and cats to come when called. This activity keeps pets engaged and strengthens their bond with them. Short and frequent training sessions are important to maintain interest and motivation.

4. Setting up an agility course

Set up a mini agility course at home using household items like pillows, boxes, and chairs to keep your dog active and improve their coordination and balance. Start with easy obstacles and increase the difficulty as your pet progresses.

5. Having a spa day

Give your pet a spa day to beat the summer heat by bathing, brushing, and trimming their nails. Try a massage or aromatherapy oils to relax them. This activity keeps them clean and healthy while providing a relaxing experience.

"Spend time with your pets indoors during the summer to beat the heat and bond with them. Play hide-and-seek and have a spa day to keep them engaged and entertained. Plan fun indoor activities with your furry friend this summer and create lasting memories," concludes Shah.

