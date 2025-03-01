Seasonal change affecting your pets? Here's how you can take care of them

The seasons are changing, bringing fluctuating temperatures and weather conditions; sunny one moment, raining the next, and sometimes a chilly breeze by evening. It can be a lot to keep up with. During this time, everyone needs a little extra care, including your pets. Adjusting to these changes is important. Pets need additional care as they adjust to season changes.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Vet at Zigly shared a few necessary steps to ensure a comfortable transition for your furry friends. He provided a detailed breakdown for pet parents.

Dr Saraswat shared these:

Managing seasonal shedding

Regular brushing is required.(Shutterstock)

Many pets experience coat shedding during this season transition. Hence, it is important for pet parents to regularly brush the coats, especially if they own a long-hair breed. For other breeds, the brushing should be frequent, and at proper intervals. Also, professional grooming services are helpful to ensure there’s no winter undercoat that may cause unnecessary trouble for your pet during summer.

Adapting to temperatures gradually

It is also important to consider the change in temperature, and accordingly make our pets adapt to this change. Don’t force them to adapt to this at once. Ensure that your pet is comfortable both indoors and outdoors, and accustom them slowly to the rising temperature, offering proper shade and cool places to relax and enjoy.

Hydration and dietary supplements

Dogs should be properly hydrated with the frequent daytime temperature spikes.(Shutterstock)

Ensure to keep them hydrated throughout this transition. Also, as part of their diet, it is important to keep track of their calorie intake as their daily activity keeps changing. To support healthy skin and coat of pets, one may consider adding omega fatty acids to the diet.

Preventing seasonal allergies

Look for signs of seasonal allergy in your pets such as excessive scratching, ear infections, and continuous licking of paws. During this time, ensure to keep their paws and exposed areas clean thoroughly. This will prevent any allergic reactions and help your pet stay comfortable. In case the condition is severe, visit your vet to consult the scenario and get a guide on the way forward.

To sum up, based on the tips provided by the vet, pet parents need to provide an all-rounded care to ensure their dogs and cats are well-protected during the seasonal transition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.