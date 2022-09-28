Simple ways to reduce pet care expenses and save money

Pet's adorable habits and unconditional love can fill your heart with joy. But if you're not careful, keeping a pet can also break your wallet. Regular and emergency pet care, in addition to the cost of daily pet keeping, can build up and drain an otherwise sound budget. When you want to provide your dogs with the best care, the cost can mount up quickly. After all, pets are often like children to their owners. It's not surprising that the costs mount up, whether you've had cats for years or this is your first time owning a dog. However, there are a few simple ways by which you can reduce the cost of owning a pet. (Also read: Pet care: 5 grooming tools every dog parent must have )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chandrakant Yadav, Chief Marketing Officer at ThePetNest, suggested a few ways by which you can reduce pet care expenses and save money.

1. Annual check-ups

Even if you think your pet’s health is fine, you should take your pet for an annual exam with a certified veterinarian. This can be a preventive action as yearly check-ups serve to maintain your pet’s health, thereby reducing the risk of severe or serious diseases or infections, which can cost you dearly. If you find it difficult to access a vet, then these days online platforms or apps are making it easy for pet parents to find vets on time.

2. Ask friends or family to pet sit

Sometimes, you may have come across dilemmas like going to work to earn money but not having anyone to look after your pet. Getting a trusted friend and family to pet sit can be a good alternative to paying someone. This will help you save a lot of money on pet care. However, if you live far from your family or friends, then there are online platforms available which can help you get pet sitters or walkers.

3. Pet grooming- Learn how to Do It Yourself

Try to do as much as you can if your pet requires grooming. You can also talk to your vet about the specific grooming needs of your pet. They can recommend the best pet care tools. However, you can brush your pet’s fur and trim their nails on your own. In case you would still like an expert hand to groom your pooch or feline, then rather than taking them to pet salons, availing grooming services online can be better, in terms of saving money and your own time.

4. Spay or Neuter

Spaying or neutering your pet prevents them from being able to have babies. If you have a female pet, then spaying or neutering can save you from spending money on managing their offspring in the future. Besides, it can also prevent some cancers and other health problems in your fur buddies. You can talk to your vet about the appropriate age for spaying or neutering.

5. Vaccine

While skipping unnecessary vaccinations can help you cut costs on pet care, many vaccines are a must to prevent the risk of serious illness to your pet. You can talk to your vet about all the vaccines they offer and which ones you can skip to save money. These days, online platforms are also facilitating pet vaccinations and proving offers to beat the competition.

