Unique benefits of pet parenting for children: From better development to improved social skills

Pet parents have the unique privilege of playing two roles at once: they are parents to furry family members, who look after the pet's every need, and are also receivers of a variety of benefits that having a loving four-legged member provides. Building a relationship between pet parents and pets is about building love, trust, compassion and understanding. It is an extremely rewarding endeavour and is especially great for children. (Also read: Bathing to paw care: Ultimate guide to dog grooming for keeping your furry friend clean and hygienic ) Discover the amazing benefits of pet parenting for children(Unsplash)

J.S. Rama Krishna, Business Head for Carniwel, a leading pet food brand, highlights the benefits of pet parenting, "When children grow up with a pet, they tend to become compassionate, understanding and responsible. We at Carniwel believe in fostering the bond between the pet and their family members, making the journey with your furry friend a true Carnival." He further shared with HT Lifestyle the various benefits of having a pet for children.

1. Keeps stress away

Pets are a great way to teach a child to manage their emotions, especially when children are prone to anxiety or emotional outbursts. Children also learn to be compassionate and to understand and adapt to the needs of others. This is an important social skill they gain access to at a young age. Additionally, playing with a pet releases oxytocin and reduces cortisol, which helps manage anxiety and stress in both children and adults.

Children develop better social skills, empathy, and confidence through pet care responsibilities.(Unsplash)

2. Makes for an active life

Children who have pets are more likely to engage in regular physical activity, such as walking or playing with their pets. This increased activity level helps maintain a healthy weight, improves cardiovascular health, and enhances physical fitness.

3. Greater communication skills

If your child grows up with a pet, they tend to have better social skills and higher levels of empathy compared to those without pets. Caring for a pet requires understanding and interpreting non-verbal cues, which promotes empathy and communication skills in children.

4. Reduces allergy risk

Contrary to common belief, exposure to pets during early childhood has been linked to a reduced risk of developing allergies and asthma. Research suggests that early exposure to pet dander and other allergens helps strengthen a child's immune system.

Children involved in pet care develop confidence and self-esteem(Unsplash)

5. Promotes self-esteem

When a child is responsible for pet care tasks, such as feeding, grooming, and training, he/she develops a sense of competence and confidence in his/her abilities. Successfully meeting the needs of their pets can boost self-esteem and foster a sense of accomplishment in children.

6. Problem-solving skills

Interacting with pets has been shown to stimulate cognitive development in children. Pets offer opportunities for learning and problem-solving, as children must interpret the needs and behaviours of their pets. This hands-on experience improves critical thinking skills, decision-making abilities, and emotional intelligence.