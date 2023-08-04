To have a sound physical, mental and emotional health, it is very important to have awareness of the way we are feeling, the way we think and the triggers we have. "Most of us have a pretty good idea of what our bodies need at any given moment—we know when we’re thirsty, hungry, or tired.⁠ But listening to our bodies means more than just knowing when we need food or water.⁠ It also means staying connected to everything that’s going on inside us: the way our breath feels as it enters and leaves our bodies; the rhythm of our hearts beating; the warmth of the sun on our skin; and even the sensation of gravity pulling us down toward earth.," explained Therapist Anna Papaioannou.

Practices to deeply connect with your body(Unplash)

Referring to this type of awareness as kinesthetic awareness, Anna further explained, "This kind of awareness is called kinesthetic awareness and it allows you to deepen your connection and understanding to self and those around you.⁠ With small intentional actions, you can learn to deeply listen to your body and allow your body to be your guide.⁠"

Here are four practices to deeply connect with the body:

Take up space: When we enter a room, be aware of the amount of space we are occupying. The way we move around, the posture we sit in and the way we place our shoulders – everything matters in connecting with the body more and having more awareness about ourselves.

Sensory experiences: Movements and sensory experiences help in feeling more alive. Be it regular body movements such as dancing or spending time with nature, sensory experiences help us feel closer to ourselves.

Notice contact points: We can have small practices of understanding the way our body feels when we sit on the chair. The way the body contacts the floor, and the chair helps in having more sound understanding of our physical body.

Tune into sensations: Weight, temperature and movements are sensations of the physical body, and we should try to be more aware of the way we are feeling.

