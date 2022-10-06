3 mouth-watering karonda pickle and jelly recipes to boost immunity

Karonda, the sweet and sour fruit, is eaten both raw and ripe and is popularly used in pickles and jellies in India. Also known as Bengal Currant, Karonda is grown in Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar among other states. Rich in vitamins and minerals especially iron, calcium, Vitamin C & K, both fresh and dried karondas also contain other nutrients like carbs, fibre, potassium, protein etc. Karonda helps boost immunity against seasonal infections and reduce risk of heart disease. It also helps cure anaemia but not advised for people with peptic ulcer and kidney stones. (Also read: Add karonda to your diet for these wonderful benefits)

"Along with curing conditions like anaemia, constipation and other vitamin deficiencies, Karonda is also known to boost fertility in women by improving libido. Usually, unripe karondas are used to prepare pickles but ripen fruits are used to make jams, jellies and wine because of presence large amount of pectin in them. Its great nutritional value makes it a perfect food for all age groups especially for growing kids, moms-to-be and also the lactating mothers whose dietary requirements are at the peak compared to other phases of life," says Divya R, Senior Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Kanakapura Road.

Below are few recipes that makes karonda a must-try food.

1. Karonda Chunda

Ingredients: Karonda, jaggery, salt, turmeric powder, cumin powder, chilli powder.

Method: Add chopped deseeded karondas, jaggery, salt, turmeric powder, cumin powder, chilli powder in a glass jar and mix well; keep it in the sun for 8-10 days for fermentation. Later mix it well and serve with roti, rice etc.

2. Karonda Jelly

Ingredients: Karonda, pectin rich fruits like apple, papaya, pear etc, coconut jaggery powder or dates powder, straining cloth.

Method: Add deseeded karondas into boiling water. Fruits rich in pectin like ripened apple, papaya or pear can also be added to the same boiling water to help in binding the jelly. Boil until the flavour of the ingredients completely get imparted into the water. Strain the mixture using a thin muslin cloth. Now add coconut jaggery powder or dates powder to the strained water and boil it under low flame until it thickens. Pour the thickened mixture into a glass bowl and let it set for 2-3 hours. Slowly release the jelly from the corners and turn the bowl upside down to get the jelly intact.

3. Karonda Murabba

Ingredients: Karonda, homemade date syrup, roasted jeera powder, salt for taste.

Method: Add deseeded karondas into a pan. Add sugar or dates syrup and boil the mixture. Keep stirring until the sweetness is imparted into the fruit thoroughly and the moisture escapes completely to leave behind the thick consistency. Once it’s cooked well add roasted jeera powder and salt to bring in the beautiful blend of tastes.

BENEFITS OF KARONDA

• Immunity boosting: With the richness of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants karonda helps in boosting immunity.

• Improves blood flow thus reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

• Cures anaemia: As a rich source of iron and Vitamin C, it’s a great cure for anaemia - especially during pregnancy and lactation - and helps relieve symptoms of scurvy.

• Treats UTI: Presence of antioxidant Proanthocyanins helps to treat recurrent UTI and promote oral health as well by avoiding harmful bacteria stick to the surfaces.

