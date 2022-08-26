5 lip-smacking moong dal recipes you can easily make at home
From sweet to savoury, you can try a variety of moong dal dishes. Here are 5 delicious and healthy recipes.
The versatility, taste and nutrient value of moong dal makes it a preferred choice for preparing a variety of dishes from sweet to savoury. A high protein source, moong dal is also easy to digest compared to other lentils that may cause gas and flatulence in some people. From recovery diet to festive food, moong dal is for every occasion. One can make fritters, dosa, plain dal, khichdi, halwa, hummus, wadi, apart from other dishes out of moong dal. (Also read: Wonderful health benefits of eating moong beans every day)
Moong dal contains antioxidants and has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, anti-diabetic, anti-hyperlipidemic, anticancer, anti-mutagenic and antihypertensive properties. It helps in preventing heart diseases, reducing hypercholesterolemia, preventing the absorption of toxic substances and improving enterobacterial flora. It is also beneficial for lactating mothers by enhancing the breast milk.
Nutritionist Priscilla Marian suggests few healthy recipes of moong dal you can easily try at home.
1. Moong dal Adai
Ingredients
Broken wheat (dalia) – 2 cups
Split Moong dal – 1 cup
Dry red chillies – 2
Methi seeds – 1 tsp
Sour curd – 1 cup
Jeera powder – 1 tsp
Ginger-garlic paste – 1tbsp
Curry leaves – 5 to 6 sprigs
Green chillies – 2 (finely chopped)
Onions – 2 (finely chopped)
Finely chopped Coriander leaves – ½ cup
Salt to taste
Vegetable oil – 2 tbsp
Method:
• Wash the dalia and moong dal and soak it for 3 hours along with dry red chillies and methi seeds. Later grind it into fine paste.
• Add sour curd to it along with other ingredients mentioned and again grind into coarse paste.
• Check the consistency. It should not be much liquidy.
• Add salt and mix it well.
• Heat the pan by adding oil to it and pour the batter into circular motion into adai (dosa)
• Cook it from both the side till crisp.
• Serve it hot with sambhar or coconut chutney.
This recipe serves four persons and the cooking time is 10 minutes.
2. Moong and Oats Appe
Ingredients
Split Green Moong dal – 1 cup
Oats – 1 cup
Finely chopped capsicum – ½ cup
Finely chopped carrots – ½ cup
Finely chopped onions – ½ cup
Finely chopped coriander ¼ cup
Finely chopped green chillies – 1 tsp
Cumin seeds (jeera) or carom seeds (ajwain) – 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Vegetable oil – 2 tbsp
Method
• Soak the dal for 1 hour and grind it into fine paste.
• Add the oats to it along with other ingredients and mix it well.
• Heat the Appe-mould by brushing up with vegetable oil and pour 1 tbsp of the batter into each mould.
• Allow it to cook from both the sides by turning it upside down into slight golden colour.
• Repeat the same for more appes with the remaining batter.
• Serve it hot with mint chutney or tomato sauce.
This recipe serves 25-30 appes with cooking time of 25 mins
3. Moong Dal Hummus
Ingredients
Whole moong dal – 1 cup
Garlic cloves – 10-15
Kasuri methi powder – 1 tsp
Jeera powder – 1 tsp
Chopped amla – ¼ cup
Black dates - 2
Salt to taste
Method:
• Soak the whole moong dal over-night.
• Using a food processor grind all the ingredients and soaked dal (well strained) into fine paste.
• Sweet and salty moong hummus is ready
• Spread it over sandwiches or over the parathas to relish to the fullest.
It can be stored in airtight containers or by refrigerating for a week.
4. Mugache muthkule (moong wadi)
Ingredients
Whole moong dal – 1 cup
Ghol bhaji (purslane leaves) – 1 cup
Ginger garlic paste – 1 tbsp
Jeera powder – ½ tsp
Red chilli powder – ½ tsp
Turmeric – ½ tsp
Salt to taste
Vegetable oil – 2 tbsp
Method:
• Wash and soak the dal for 1 hour and grind it into fine paste.
• Finely chop the bhaji and add all the ingredients into the batter and mix it well into medium consistency.
• Steam the batter into pressure cook like dhokla preparation for 15 mins
• Once done, cut it into cubes and serve it with chutney.
• These cubes can slightly roasted in the frying pan with tadkaof curry leaves, rai and jeera.
It serves 4 persons and cooking time is 30 minutes
5. Sprouts Bhel
Ingredients
Whole moong dal – ½ cup
Whole moth bean – ½ cup
Cucumber chopped – 1cup
Carrot chopped – 1 cup
Spring onion chopped – 1 cup
Chopped chillies – 2
Puffed rice – 2 cup
Roasted groundnut – ½ cup
Chopped coriander leaves – ½ cup
Sev – ½ cup
Lemon juice – 2 tbsp
Sugar – ½ tsp
Method
• Wash thoroughly and soak the pulses for 4 hours and leaving it well strained overnight to get sprouted.
• Add all the chopped vegetables to the sprouts dals and mix it well.
• Top it with puffed rice, sev and roasted groundnuts along with other ingredients.
• Serve it crisp with healthy sprout bhel.
It serves 4 persons and preparation time is 10 minutes.
