A Healthy Variant Of Tangy Dried Mango Amchur Chutney That Is Sugar-Free And Nutrient-Dense

Sharp mango notes, smoky spices, and a punchy aroma make amchur chutney one of the most exciting accompaniments in Indian kitchens. Tangy dried mango amchur chutney is prepared using dried green mango powder blended with spices such as cumin, dry ginger, black salt, and chilli powder to create a flavourful condiment with sweet, spicy, and sour notes. Popular across several regions of North India, this chutney is commonly paired with parathas, snacks, chaats, and roasted foods during warmer months because of its refreshing tang and light texture.

Tangy Dried Mango Amchur Chutney(Freepik)

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Amchur powder made from dried raw mangoes contains Vitamin C, antioxidants, and digestive compounds">Vitamin C, antioxidants, and digestive compounds that support digestive wellness and seasonal eating habits. Ingredients such as roasted cumin, black salt, and dry ginger are widely used in Indian digestive health recipes because they contribute flavour while helping reduce bloating and heaviness after meals. The chutney’s strong tangy taste can also help reduce cravings for overly sugary foods, making it suitable for people looking for sugar free condiments and metabolism boosting foods.

Dry mango powder contributes fruity acidity and natural antioxidants">fruity acidity and natural antioxidants, while cumin and dry ginger create earthy spice notes and aromatic balance. Kashmiri chilli adds colour and mild heat, and black salt contributes a savoury mineral taste that complements the sourness of mango. Optional additions such as raisins and melon seeds provide texture and slight sweetness. Together, these ingredients create a dried mango chutney with layered flavour and a smooth yet slightly grainy texture.

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{{^usCountry}} Tangy dried mango amchur chutney differs from green chutney because it uses dried mango powder instead of fresh herbs as the primary ingredient. Green chutney usually relies on coriander, mint, and fresh green chillies for freshness and moisture, while amchur chutney develops a stronger sour flavour, darker colour, and more concentrated spice profile. Its dry spice-based preparation, longer shelf life, and intense tang make it especially popular alongside chaats, roasted snacks, and summer meals. Difference Between Amchur Chutney and Green Chutney {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tangy dried mango amchur chutney differs from green chutney because it uses dried mango powder instead of fresh herbs as the primary ingredient. Green chutney usually relies on coriander, mint, and fresh green chillies for freshness and moisture, while amchur chutney develops a stronger sour flavour, darker colour, and more concentrated spice profile. Its dry spice-based preparation, longer shelf life, and intense tang make it especially popular alongside chaats, roasted snacks, and summer meals. Difference Between Amchur Chutney and Green Chutney {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Amchur Chutney Green Chutney Main Ingredient Dry mango powder Mint and coriander Taste Profile Tangy, spicy, and slightly smoky Fresh, herbal, and spicy Texture Smooth with slight graininess Smooth and moist Preparation Style Dry spice-based mixture Fresh blended paste Colour Brownish-red Bright green Shelf Life Longer Shorter Main Flavour Note Sour mango tang Herbal freshness Summer Suitability Highly suitable Suitable Best Pairings Chaats, parathas, snacks Sandwiches, chaats, kebabs Main Highlight Concentrated tangy flavour Fresh minty taste View All

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{{#usCountry}} Quick Chutney Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

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Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 1 small jar

Calories: 25 calories per tablespoon

Flavour Profile: Tangy, spicy, and savoury

Nutrition: Antioxidant and spice-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Tangy Dried Mango Amchur Chutney with Digestive Spices

This amchur chutney combines dry mango powder, roasted spices, and black salt to create a flavourful condiment with bold summer flavour.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons amchur powder

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon dry ginger powder

1/2 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon black salt

1/4 teaspoon regular salt

1 teaspoon jaggery powder (optional)

1 tablespoon raisins (optional)

1 teaspoon melon seeds (optional)

Water as required

Step-by-Step Instructions

Add amchur powder to a mixing bowl. Mix roasted cumin powder, dry ginger powder, chilli powder, black salt, and regular salt. Add jaggery powder if a mildly sweet flavour is preferred. Pour small amounts of water gradually while mixing to form a smooth chutney consistency. Add raisins and melon seeds if using. Refrigerate for 15 minutes before serving for better flavour balance.

Smart Preparation Tips to Maximize Benefits

Using jaggery instead of refined sugar adds minerals and iron while creating a richer flavour profile.

Dry ginger powder contributes a gentle spicy note and pairs beautifully with the sourness of amchur.

Seeds improve texture while contributing healthy fats and trace minerals.

Roasting cumin enhances aroma and creates a more intense flavour.

Cold water creates a fresher and more refreshing summer chutney.

Mint complements the tangy flavour and adds extra freshness.

Glass containers help maintain flavour and aroma better than plastic storage.

Nutritional Value of Amchur Chutney

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Amchur chutney">Amchur chutney combines dry mango powder and digestive spices to create a flavourful condiment with antioxidants and minerals.

Nutrient Amount Per Tablespoon Energy 25 calories Carbohydrates 5 g Protein 0.5 g Fat 0.3 g Fibre 1 g Vitamin C Moderate Iron Moderate View All

FAQs

What is amchur powder made from?

Amchur powder is made from dried unripe green mangoes that are sliced, dried, and ground into a fine powder.

Is amchur chutney suitable for summer meals?

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Yes, amchur chutney is tangy flavour and spice blend pair especially well with lighter summer meals and snacks.

Which foods pair best with amchur chutney?

Parathas, chaats, roasted snacks, pakoras, sandwiches, and grilled vegetables pair especially well with this chutney.

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