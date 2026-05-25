A refreshing summer cooler: Chef Kunal Kapur's phalsa berry sherbet recipe is perfect for hot afternoons

As the heatwave continues and afternoons feel hotter by the day, a freshly made cooling drink can feel like instant relief. On days when the sun feels relentless, all you really want is something refreshing that quenches your thirst, lifts your energy, and helps you feel a little more comfortable in the heat. If you’ve been craving exactly that, this seasonal phalsa sherbet recipe might be the perfect summer fix.

Check out chef Kunal Kapur's recipe below!(Instagram)

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Kunal Kapur, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge, has shared a refreshing summer drink made with phalsa berries, a seasonal fruit that appears only for a short time during the hottest months. The sherbet is sweet, tangy, and lightly spiced, with a pinch of salt and black pepper enhancing the natural flavour of the berries. Every sip feels cooling and nostalgic – just the kind of homemade sharbat that instantly brings back memories of summer afternoons at home.

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{{^usCountry}} In an Instagram video shared on May 24, the chef explains, “Phalse ka sharbat, but made my way – keeping it simple, fresh, and perfectly balanced. It’s tangy, slightly salty, and insanely refreshing – the kind of drink that instantly cools you down and brings back proper summer nostalgia. Served chilled with ice, this one never lasts long in my kitchen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an Instagram video shared on May 24, the chef explains, “Phalse ka sharbat, but made my way – keeping it simple, fresh, and perfectly balanced. It’s tangy, slightly salty, and insanely refreshing – the kind of drink that instantly cools you down and brings back proper summer nostalgia. Served chilled with ice, this one never lasts long in my kitchen.” {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the recipe below!

Ingredients

Phalsa berries – 500 grams

Sugar – 5 tbsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Black salt – ¾ tsp

Pepper powder – ½ tsp

Water, chilled – 750 ml

Method

Wash the phalsa thoroughly in cold water to remove any dirt, then transfer the berries to a large bowl. Add sugar according to your taste. Then add a pinch of salt, black salt, and black pepper powder to balance the sweetness and bring out the tangy flavour of the fruit. Using your hands or a masher, mash the phalsa well until the berries soften completely and release their juice. Once mashed, leave the mixture aside for around 30 minutes. You can keep it in the kitchen or place it in sunlight for a whileth – is helps the flavours blend well. After 30 minutes, strain the mixture through a sieve into a jug or bowl. Press the pulp thoroughly with the back of a spoon or your hands to extract as much juice as possible. Pour chilled water over the leftover pulp in the strainer and press again so the remaining juice is also released. This ensures you get the most flavour out of the fruit. Mix the strained juice well, taste, and adjust sugar or seasoning if needed. Serve the phalsa sherbet chilled. For the best taste and freshness, consume it within 24 hours of preparation.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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