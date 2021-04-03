Air fried chicken wings: Try this simple recipe and make your weekend special

The weekend is here and it is time to wear your chef's hat and cook something delectable. And can you imagine something better to eat on a Saturday night other than a couple of yummy chicken wings made by you? We say not. And ya, we know, chicken wings are not really that healthy because of all the frying that is required. Well, the good news is that the recipe that we will be sharing with you today requires no frying. But they do need an air fryer.

So let's not waste any more time and get into the recipe of Air Fryer Gochujang Wings

Ingredients:

1 kg chicken wings/drummettes

2 tsp baking powder (not soda*)

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp freshly cracked pepper

1/2 tsp salt or to taste





Korean Fried Chicken Sauce:

2 tbsp tomato sauce

2 tbsp gochujang

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp sesame oil





To Garnish (Optional):

Toasted sesame seeds

Spring onions, finely chopped





Method:

Pat the chicken dry with a paper towel. The drier the chicken, the more crispy it will be. Now, mix the baking powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper together in a small bowl. Add this mixture to the wings and toss it to coat evenly.

For the next step, spray the air fryer basket with oil or lightly brush with a thin coat of oil. Arrange the chicken in a single layer in the basket. Cook the wings for 15 minutes at 120 degrees Celsius.

Now, flip the wings over and increase the temperature to 220 degrees Celsius (or the highest your air fryer goes). Air fry for about 15-20 minutes until the chicken wings are done and crispy.

While the chicken is cooking, prepare the sauce by placing all the sauce ingredients in a small saucepan. Heat the sauce over low to medium heat and stir well. Once it starts bubbling, remove the pan from the heat.

Finally, place the fried chicken into a large mixing bowl and then pour the sauce over the chicken to coat. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and spring onions.

NOTE: Make sure you’re using baking powder, not baking soda. The crispy effect is similar with both, but with baking soda you may get a bitter or soapy aftertaste.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/lildreamsoffood)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter