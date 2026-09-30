An Asian twist to snacking: Try this flavour-packed recipe for soy-braised peanuts to accompany your drinks

Some evenings, all you want is a little something to munch on, whether you’re settling in with a snack, hosting guests or looking for something to pair with your drinks. Peanuts are a classic choice for such occasions, but you can easily give this humble snack a flavourful upgrade with the right ingredients. If you’re looking for a quick and fuss-free way to turn everyday peanuts into something more exciting, this recipe is worth trying.

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Saloni Kukreja, a chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared a flavour-packed recipe for soy-glazed peanuts, making for a quick and satisfying snack when you’re craving something light yet delicious. Coated in a savoury, sweet and tangy glaze, these peanuts are also easy to whip up when you want a fuss-free appetiser or accompaniment for drinks.

In an Instagram video shared on September 29, the chef describes the dish as, “If you’ve never tried soy-braised peanuts, you’re in for a treat! It’s a super simple recipe that’s packed with flavour and perfect for snacking, serving with drinks, or even as a side to your favourite Asian meals.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients Raw peanuts – 1 cup

Soy sauce – 6 tbsp

Rice wine vinegar – 6 tbsp

Sugar – 3 tbsp

Mushroom stock powder – 3 tsp

Sesame seeds – 1 tsp

Water – as required Method Add the raw peanuts to a pot of water and bring to a boil. Cook for four to five minutes, then drain well and set the peanuts aside. In a pan, add the soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sugar, mushroom stock powder and one tablespoon of water. Stir well until the sugar and stock powder are evenly incorporated. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil and cook for one to two minutes, allowing the flavours to come together and the sauce to reduce slightly. Add the boiled peanuts to the pan and toss well, ensuring they are evenly coated in the soy-based glaze. Continue cooking over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the liquid reduces and the glaze thickens enough to cling to the peanuts. Once the peanuts are glossy and well coated, take them off the heat and transfer them to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve warm or allow them to cool before serving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients Raw peanuts – 1 cup

Soy sauce – 6 tbsp

Rice wine vinegar – 6 tbsp

Sugar – 3 tbsp

Mushroom stock powder – 3 tsp

Sesame seeds – 1 tsp

Water – as required Method Add the raw peanuts to a pot of water and bring to a boil. Cook for four to five minutes, then drain well and set the peanuts aside. In a pan, add the soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sugar, mushroom stock powder and one tablespoon of water. Stir well until the sugar and stock powder are evenly incorporated. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil and cook for one to two minutes, allowing the flavours to come together and the sauce to reduce slightly. Add the boiled peanuts to the pan and toss well, ensuring they are evenly coated in the soy-based glaze. Continue cooking over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the liquid reduces and the glaze thickens enough to cling to the peanuts. Once the peanuts are glossy and well coated, take them off the heat and transfer them to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve warm or allow them to cool before serving. {{/usCountry}}

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