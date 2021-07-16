Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
recipe

Bakra Eid special recipe: Enjoy exotic flavours of Lamb Sambousek on Eid-ul-Adha

It looks like our regular samosa but Lamb Sambousek is actually a small meat pie that is served as an appetiser or snack and with the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2021 just around the corner, here’s a recipe of the mouthwatering dish from the Middle East’s Lebanese cuisine
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Bakra Eid special recipe: Enjoy exotic flavours of Lamb Sambousek on Eid-ul-Adha(Farah Mohamed, Chef de Partie, Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, Maldives)

Move over your falafels and kebabs this Eid-ul-Adha 2021 and whip up some Lamb Sambousek in the comfort of your home as they are a must-try at during festive fare. It looks like a regular Indian samosa but Lamb Sambousek is actually a small meat pie that is served as an appetizer or snack.

With the auspicious occasion of Bakra Eid just around the corner, Lamb Sambousek is the perfect mouthwatering dish from the Middle East’s Lebanese cusinie. Check out the recipe of Lamb Sambousek below.

Ingredients:

Minced Lamb Meat – 500 gms

Onion – 100 gms

Parsley – 20 gms

Celery – 15 gms

Pine Nuts – 15 gms

Garlic – 30 gms

Cumin Powder – 0.5 gms

Cinnamon Powder – 10 gms

Bay Leaf – 2 no

Salt – Add to taste

Refined Flour (For Dough) – 300 gms

Water (For Dough) – 100 ml

Olive Oil (For Dough) – 50 ml

Yeast (For Dough) – 10 gms

Salt (For Dough) – Add to taste

Method:

Mix the flour and salt in a bowl add the oil and water and continue to mix. Divide the dough into small equal balls. Roll out onto a smooth floured surface and cut into circles of about 1/2 cm thick.

Cook the minced lamb meat in a pan over medium heat until brown breaking down any chunks of meat with a wooden spoon and drain off any excess fat. Add the onion, oil, spices, salt and cinnamon powder stirring continuously for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and cool aside. Then stuff the meat inside the sheet and fold like a half moon. Deep fry at 175 degree Celsius.

(Recipe: Farah Mohamed, Chef de Partie, Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, Maldives)

Benefits:

Commonly included as a meat consumed in Mediterranean diets, lamb meat lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease or risk of inflammation. Grass-fed lamb is a very good source of selenium and zinc which fight against oxidative stress.

The zinc content also helps boost immunity along with growth and development in children. Apart from these, zinc content in lamb helps in wound healing, DNA and protein synthesis.

When compared to other protein sources like chicken or fish, lamb as a red meat has a lot more iron that can help to improve and prevent anemia symptoms. The anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids in lamb meat aid fat loss and improve lean muscle mass courtesy its conjugated linoleic acid (CLA).

