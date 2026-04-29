Beat the heat this summer with a healthy chocolate and mango twist: Try chef Kunal Kapoor's cookie ice cream recipe

Summers are here, which means the ice cream season has also begun. This sweet and cooling dessert is a favourite among generations and comes in various forms, be it chocolatey, popsicle, or plain ol' vanilla. However, ice creams also come with the risk of added sugars and calories. Try this delicious ice cream recipe to beat the heat.

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So, why not have a version made at home, where you can adjust the recipe to your health needs? Like chef Kunal Kapoor's cookie ice cream that combines the goodness of mango and chocolate. On April 27, he posted the recipe on Instagram.

Sharing the recipe, chef Kunal wrote, “There’s something deeply nostalgic about this cookie ice cream made with nice biscuits - like a childhood summer frozen in time. It tastes like hot afternoons, sticky fingers, and chasing cold bites of ice cream before they melt too fast. Sweet, messy, and comforting in the way only summer desserts can be - simple, joyful, and impossible to forget once you’ve had a bite.”