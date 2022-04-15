Beat the heat with ice apple sorbet. Recipe inside

Summer is here. The season of a plethora of fruits, vegetables and also the constant need of quenching our thirst with a sip of these fruit juices is here. Summer is when we get dehydrated often, our throats dry up and we constantly feel the urge to keep our bodies hydrated with liquids. Be it water or a fruit juice, we always feel the need of rehydrating our bodies. Summer is also the time when fruits such as mangoes, watermelons, litchis make their way into our plates and become a part of our summer food plan.

Apples are an extremely nutritious fruit which are available almost throughout the year. Apples are used almost on a daily basis in a quintessential household – from a breakfast fruit to an evening sorbet. Vinoth Kumar Jeyaprakash, Executive Sous Chef, Conrad Bengaluru shared a recipe of Ice Apple Sorbet which will not only help us quench our thirst, but also will be a treat for the tastebuds. Check out the easy recipe here:

Ingredients:

Ice apple pulp – 6Nos

Cardamom – 10Gms

Fresh lime juice – 5 Ml

Method:

Clean the Ice apple pulp and ensure there is no white skin left on the fruit. Roast some cardamom and grind it into a powder. Then add some hot water and keep it covered. Add the Ice apple to blender and squeeze the cardamom juice using a fine strainer. Then blend into fine puree and add some fresh lime juice. Freeze it until hard consistency and then churn with ice cream churner. Present it in palm tree leaf with cardamom powder dusted on top.

Benefits:

Apple offers multiple health benefits to the body. The fruit is loaded with fiber and antioxidants, which helps in lowering the risk of several chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Apples also help in promoting weight loss and improving the health of the gut and the brain.

