Chaitra Navratri 2022: Enjoy the evenings with Kuttu Tarts. Recipe inside

Chaitra Navratri 2022: The nine-day long festival is here. Chaitra Navratri started on April 2 this year and will go on till April 11. The festival worships the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga and is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and pomp all over the country. Beside the worship, Navratri also celebrates a togetherness of families, friends with food and warmth. Devotees start their Navratri preparations a week prior to the festival by gifting new clothes to their near and dear ones and cleaning their homes. It is believed that performing the puja during Navratri welcomes prosperity and happiness into the homes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2022: Healthy recipes to boost energy levels while fasting

Navratri also celebrates the plethora of dishes that are made only during the festival. Chef Kunal Kapur shared an easy recipe of Kuttu Tarts for the Navratri nights on his Instagram profile a day back and it will definitely make you want to try the dish. Take a look at the recipe inside:

Ingredients:

For tart shells:

Kuttu atta (buckwheat) – 1cup

Ghee – ¼ cup

Sugar – 2tsp

Sendha namak – a pinch

Water – as required

For filling:

Sugar – ½ cup

Cream – ½ cup

Banana – 1no

Peanuts (roasted, skinless) – ¼ cup

Mint Leaves – for garnish

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Method:

To make the tart shells, mix kutu atta, ghee, sugar and salt till it becomes crumbly. Mix water to make the dough. Take the doughs in hand and make small balls and press them into the greased tart moulds to give them the shell shape. Place the moulds in a pan and cook on low flame for around 25 minutes. Remove the tart shells and let them cool completely. Meanwhile, in a pan, add sugar and caramelise it. As the sugar turns amber. Add cream and mix it with the caramelised sugar. After the mixture is done, remove it from heat and add banana and roasted peanuts. Transfer the mixture into a blender and grind it into a smooth puree. Let the puree cool down. Take the tart shells and add the caramel banana filling to it. Garnish it with slice of banana and a mint sprig and serve.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)