Chaitra Navratri 2023: Delectable sweet and savoury makhana recipes to try while fasting

Chaitra Navratri is a significant Hindu festival that is celebrated for nine days in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which falls between March and April. During this festival, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and observe fasts to seek blessings and offer prayers for prosperity, happiness, and good health. Fasting is an integral part of Navratri, and many people abstain from consuming certain foods during this period. people prepare and consume specific dishes that are light and nutritious, easy to digest and comply with the dietary restrictions of Navratri fasting. Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a popular ingredient used in Navratri fasting recipes. (Also read: Navratri fasting recipes 2022: 5 delicious recipes you must try )

Makhana is a popular ingredient used in Navratri fasting recipes due to its high nutritional value and health benefits. (pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are some delicious makhana recipes that can be prepared during Chaitra Navratri fasting. These dishes are not only nutritious but also easy to make and suitable for people of all age groups.

Savoury makhana recipes:

Sweet potatoes and makhana chat

(Recipe by Chef Amrita Raichand)

Sweet potatoes and makhana chat (pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

Makhana is a popular ingredient used in Navratri fasting recipes due to its high nutritional value and health benefits. (pinterest)

Par-boiled sweet potatoes - 200 gms

Ghee -1tbsp

Oil - 2 tbsp

Curd- 1-2 Tbsp

Sendha namak- 1 tsp

Pomegranate seeds - 2tbsp

Chopped coriander leaves -1tbsp

Green chutney- 2tbsp

Dates chutney-2tbsp

Makhanas - 1/2 cup

Roasted peanuts - 2tbsp

Method:

1. In a hot pan, add ghee and roast the makhanas till they become crunchy.

2. In another hot pan, add oil/ghee. Crispen up the sweet potatoes till they turn golden on all sides.

3. In a serving bowl, first add the shalllow fried sweet potatoes followed by the chutneys, dash of curd, then top with pomegranate seeds, roasted peanuts, coriander leaves.

4. Finally the roasted makhanas that you can either whole or crushed slightly.

5. Enjoy your chaat!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Crispy makhana

(Recipe by Richa Gupta/@HealthyKadai)

Masala Makhana

Ingredients:

Makhana is a popular ingredient used in Navratri fasting recipes due to its high nutritional value and health benefits. (pinterest)

Makhana/ Fox Nuts - 2 cups

Boiled and mashed Potato - 1 cup

Mashed Paneer - 1 cup

Chopped Coriander - 1/2 cup

Red chili powder, Salt - As per taste

Lemon juice - 1 tsp

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oil - 2 tsp

Grated Cucumber - 1/2 cup

Green chutney for serving

Method:

1. Dry roast Makhana in a nonstick pan until crispy. Cool down completely and grind in mixer grinder to form coarse powder.

2. Add in all ingredients to prepare a mixture.

3. Make ball or cutlets in desired shape.

4. Heat appe pan and cook all balls until crispy. Keep on flipping the balls till golden brown from all sides. It will take approximately 5-10 minutes too cook completely. Alternatively deep fry or shallow fry.

5. Serve hot with grated cucumber and green chutney.

Sweet makhana recipes:

3. Makhane ki Kheer

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Makhana Kheer (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

Makhana is a popular ingredient used in Navratri fasting recipes due to its high nutritional value and health benefits. (pinterest)

1 cup lotus seeds (makhana)

2 tbsp ghee

5 cups full-fat milk

3/4 cup sugar

a few saffron (kesar) strands

1/2 tsp nutmeg (jaiphal) powder

For The Garnish

1 tbsp pistachio slivers

Method:

1. To make makhane ki kheer, heat the ghee in a broad non-stick pan, add the lotus seeds and sauté on a medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes or till they turn crisp.

2. Remove from the flame, allow it to cool and blend in a mixer to a coarse powder. Keep aside.

3. Boil the milk in a deep non-stick pan, add the sugar, mix well and cook on a high flame for 2 minutes or till the sugar dissolves, while stirring continuously.

4. Reduce the flame to medium, add the coarsely crushed lotus seeds, mix well and cook for 19 minutes or till the milk has reduced to half, while stirring and scraping the sides of the pan occasionally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Add the saffron and nutmeg powder, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 more minute.

6. Switch off the flame and allow to cool completely.

7. Refrigerate the makhane ki kheer for atleast 1 hour and serve chilled garnished with pistachios.

4. Gur Makhana

(Recipe by Instagram/@joos.food)

Gur Makhana (pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

Makhana is a popular ingredient used in Navratri fasting recipes due to its high nutritional value and health benefits. (pinterest)

2 cups Phool Makhane

3/4 cup Jaggery, roughly chopped

1/2 cup Desiccated Coconut

2 tbsp sesame seeds

pinch of salt

Method:

1. Dry roast the makhana until they become light brown in colour and crispy, for 10 mins approx.

2. To check if the seeds are thoroughly cooked, press in between fingers and it should feel hard and brittle.

3. Combine jaggery with 3 tablespoons of water and boil until thick.

4. Add sesame seeds, salt, and coconut and cook for 1-2 minutes.

5. Add makhane and take it off the flame.

6. Keep stirring continuously so that the jaggery will stick onto the makhana.

7. Allow it to cool completely.

8. Store in airtight container and good for 2-3 week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter