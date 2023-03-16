Chaitra Navratri fasting recipes 2023: 6 sweet and savoury satvik dishes to try

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival that is celebrated with great fervor and devotion in India. During this auspicious occasion, devotees fast and abstain from eating certain foods as a way of offering their devotion to the goddess Durga. Fasting during Navratri is believed to purify the body and soul and bring good health and prosperity. However, fasting can be challenging, especially for those who are used to eating regular meals. To make fasting easier and more enjoyable, it's important to plan and prepare healthy and nutritious meals that provide the necessary energy and nutrients to the body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check out some delicious and easy-to-prepare Chaitra Navratri fasting recipes that are not only tasty but also healthy and fulfilling. With these recipes, fasting during Navratri can be a delightful experience that nourishes the body and soul. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: 7 vrat-friendly breakfast items for keeping energy levels )

SAVOURY FASTING RECIPES

Farali Sama Vada

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Farali Sama Vada (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

1 cup barnyard millet (samo) flour

1 tsp ghee

Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1½ tbsps white sesame seeds

2-3 tbsps roasted unsalted peanuts powder

2-3 green chillies, chopped

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

1 tbsp grated ginger

1 large potato, boiled, peeled, and grated

Oil for deep frying

Yogurt to serve

Method:

1. Pour 1 cup water in a deep pan, add ghee, rock salt, and cumin seeds and mix. Bring the mixture to a boil. Add barnyard millet flour and mix till well combined. Sprinkle 2-3 tbsps water, cover and cook for 3-4 minutes. Transfer the mixture into a large bowl. Allow to cool slightly.

2. Add white sesame seeds, peanut powder, green chillies, coriander leaves, ginger, and potato and mix till well combined. Take small portions of the mixture and shape each portion into a ball. Flatten it slightly to shape it like a vada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Gently slide in the vadas a few at a time and deep fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.

4. Arrange the vadas on a serving plate. Serve hot with yogurt.

2. Farali dosa

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Farali dosa (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

½ cup sanwa millet (sama)

½ cup rajgira flour

½ cup sour buttermilk

1 tbsp ginger-green chilli paste

Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

Oil for cooking

For serving

Method:

1. Clean, wash and soak the sanwa millet in enough water in a deep bowl for atleast 2 hours.

2. Drain and blend in a mixer to a smooth mixture using 2 tbsp of water.

3. Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl, add the rajgira flour, buttermilk, ginger-green chilli paste and rock salt and mix well. Cover with a lid and keep aside to ferment overnight.

4. Heat a non-stick tava (griddle), pour a ladleful of the batter on the tava (griddle) and spread it in a circular motion to make a 125 mm. (5") diameter thin dosa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Smear a little oil along the sides, cook till both the sides of the dosa turns golden brown in colour and fold over to make a semi-circle.

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to make 7 more dosas.

3. Farali dhokla

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Farali dhokla (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups buckwheat (kuttu or kutti no daro)

1/2 cup sour curds (khatta dahi)

1 tsp green chilli paste

1/4 tsp ginger (adrak) paste

salt to taste

Method:

1. Clean and wash the buckwheat in enough water only once. Washing it more will cause the starch to drain out.

2. Drain the excess water using a strainer.

3. Combine the buckwheat, curds and ½ cup of water in a deep bowl and mix well. Cover with a lid and keep aside to soak for at least 4 to 5 hours.

4. Add the green chilli paste, ginger paste and salt and mix very well.

5. Pour half the batter into a greased 175 mm. (7") diameter thali and spread evenly by rotating the thali clockwise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Steam in a steamer for 10 to 12 minutes or till the dhoklas are cooked.

7. Repeat steps 5 and 6 to make 1 more thali.

8. Cool slightly, cut into pieces and serve immediately.

SWEET FASTING RECIPES

1. Singhada Sheera

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Singhada Sheera (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

1 cup water chestnut (shingoda) flour

4 tbsp ghee

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

For The Garnish

1 tbsp almonds slivers

1 tbsp pistachio slivers

Method:

1. To make singhada sheera, heat the ghee in a broad non-stick pan, add the water chestnut flour and cook on a slow flame for 4 minutes or till it turns light brown in colour, while stirring continuously.

2. Add 2 cups of warm water, mix well and cook on a slow flame for another 4 minutes or till all the water has been absorbed, while stirring continuously.

3. Add the sugar, mix well and cook on a slow flame for 4 more minutes, while stirring continuously.

4. Switch off the flame, add the cardamom powder and mix well.

5. Serve the singhada sheera hot garnished with almonds and pistachios.

2. Sabudana kheer

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Sabudana Kheer (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sago (sabudana)

4 cups full-fat milk

1/2 cup sugar

a pinch of saffron (kesar) strands

1/2 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

1 tbsp ghee

2 tbsp chopped cashew nut (kaju)

1 tbsp chopped raisins (kismis)

Method:

1. To make sabudana kheer, combine the sabudana and ¾ cup of water in a deep bowl and keep aside for 1 hour.

2. Heat the milk in a deep non-stick pan and boil on a medium flame for 4 to 5 minutes.

3. Add the soaked sabudana, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 12 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

4. Add the sugar, saffron and cardamom powder, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally. Switch off the flame and keep aside.

5. Heat the ghee in a small non-stick pan, add the cashewnuts and raisins and sauté on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes.

6. Pour it over the prepared sabudana kheer and mix well.

7. Serve the sabudana kheer warm or chilled.

3. Aloo ka halwa

(Recipe by Chef Harpal Singh)

Alu ka halwa (istockphoto)

Ingredients:

Boiled potatoes 2-3 (medium size)

Ghee 2-3 tbsp + 1tbsp

Raisins 1tbsp

Cardamom powder 1tsp

Mix nuts 1tsp

Kesar ½ tsp +for garnish

Sugar 4 tbsp

Milk ¼cup

Khoya ½ cup

Method:

1. In pan add ghee and fry the raisins first once it starts getting fluffy remove it from the pan and keep aside.

2. In the same pan add boiled potatoes and sauté for 10-12mins on medium flame.

3. Now take whole cardamom and crush them in mortar and pestle, and add them in the potatoes.

4. Sauté for some time and then add mixed nuts and sauté for 2-3 mins.

5. Now crush the kesar in same mortar and pestle and keep aside.

6. Now add sugar and milk in the halwa and mix it properly.

7. Cook till it becomes thick in texture.

8. Now add khoya and fried raisins in the pan and mix it well.

9. Now add the crushed kesar and ghee in it and sauté properly.

10. Potato halwa is ready, sprinkle some kesar on it and its ready to serve!