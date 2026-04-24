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Chef Kunal Kapoor shares his recipe for soft, spongy thatte idlis with ghee podi: Here's how to make the dish

Chef Kunal shares his recipe for thatte idli, a thicker, softer variant that requires overnight soaking. The dish serves four and takes 55 minutes to prepare.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 09:06 am IST
By Krishna Pallavi Priya
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Idlis are one of the most fulfilling breakfasts to come out of the country. They are available in several variations. One of them is the thatte idli, a traditional South Indian dish originating from Karnataka and known for its distinct size and texture. It is larger, thicker, softer, and fluffier than the usual idlis.

Chef Kunal Kapoor's soft and spongy thatte idlis with ghee podi. (Pinterest (Representative image))

Also Read | Try Sanjeev Kapoor’s melt-in-mouth Gujarati khandvi at home: Step-by-step recipe

In April 2025, chef Kunal Kapoor, an Indian celebrity chef and restaurateur known for hosting and judging MasterChef India, shared his recipe for thatte idli with ghee podi on his website. Sharing the step-by-step process of making the dish, the chef noted that the soft, spongy idlis require overnight soaking.

Cooking time: 55 mins

Serves: 4 people

Thatte idli with ghee podi

Ingredients

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Krishna Pallavi Priya

Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.

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Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Chef Kunal Kapoor shares his recipe for soft, spongy thatte idlis with ghee podi: Here's how to make the dish
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