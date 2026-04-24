Chef Kunal Kapoor shares his recipe for soft, spongy thatte idlis with ghee podi: Here's how to make the dish
Chef Kunal shares his recipe for thatte idli, a thicker, softer variant that requires overnight soaking. The dish serves four and takes 55 minutes to prepare.
Idlis are one of the most fulfilling breakfasts to come out of the country. They are available in several variations. One of them is the thatte idli, a traditional South Indian dish originating from Karnataka and known for its distinct size and texture. It is larger, thicker, softer, and fluffier than the usual idlis.
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In April 2025, chef Kunal Kapoor, an Indian celebrity chef and restaurateur known for hosting and judging MasterChef India, shared his recipe for thatte idli with ghee podi on his website. Sharing the step-by-step process of making the dish, the chef noted that the soft, spongy idlis require overnight soaking.
Cooking time: 55 mins
Serves: 4 people
Thatte idli with ghee podi
Ingredients
Idli rice/parboiled rice - Two cups{{/usCountry}}
Idli rice/parboiled rice - Two cups{{/usCountry}}
Poha - ¾ cup (65 gms){{/usCountry}}
Poha - ¾ cup (65 gms){{/usCountry}}
Sabudana - Two tbsp{{/usCountry}}
Sabudana - Two tbsp{{/usCountry}}
Water - for soaking{{/usCountry}}
Water - for soaking{{/usCountry}}
Urad dal, skinless - ¾ cup (180 gms){{/usCountry}}
Urad dal, skinless - ¾ cup (180 gms){{/usCountry}}
Fenugreek seeds - ½ tsp{{/usCountry}}
Fenugreek seeds - ½ tsp{{/usCountry}}
Water - for soaking{{/usCountry}}
Water - for soaking{{/usCountry}}
Water - 170 ml/ ¾ cup approx{{/usCountry}}
Water - 170 ml/ ¾ cup approx{{/usCountry}}
Salt - 1½ tsp approx{{/usCountry}}
Salt - 1½ tsp approx{{/usCountry}}
Oil - to grease
⦿ Podi Masala{{/usCountry}}
Oil - to grease
⦿ Podi Masala{{/usCountry}}
Oil - a dash{{/usCountry}}
Oil - a dash{{/usCountry}}
Urad dal, skinless - ½ cup{{/usCountry}}
Urad dal, skinless - ½ cup{{/usCountry}}
Chana dal - ½ cup{{/usCountry}}
Chana dal - ½ cup{{/usCountry}}
Toor dal - One tbsp{{/usCountry}}
Toor dal - One tbsp{{/usCountry}}
Cumin - Two tsp{{/usCountry}}
Cumin - Two tsp{{/usCountry}}
Sesame - ¼ cup{{/usCountry}}
Sesame - ¼ cup{{/usCountry}}
Dried red chillies, medium - 30 gms/35-40 nos{{/usCountry}}
Dried red chillies, medium - 30 gms/35-40 nos{{/usCountry}}
Oil - a dash{{/usCountry}}
Oil - a dash{{/usCountry}}
Curry leaves - Two sprigs{{/usCountry}}
Curry leaves - Two sprigs{{/usCountry}}
Asafoetida - One tsp{{/usCountry}}
Asafoetida - One tsp{{/usCountry}}
Salt to taste
⦿ For serving{{/usCountry}}
Salt to taste
⦿ For serving{{/usCountry}}
Ghee to drizzle
Method
- Start by soaking rice, sabudana, and poha together for 2-3 hours. Next, soak urad dal and fenugreek seeds together for 2-3 hours.
- After soaking, drain both mixtures. Blend the rice to a grainy texture while gradually adding water. Separately, grind the urad dal to a smooth paste with water. (Make sure to blend the rice and dal separately.)
- Once both mixtures are ready, combine them using your hands.
- Cover the mixture with a lid and let it ferment overnight. When the batter is fully fermented, gently mix in salt.
- Next, grease the thatte idli mould with oil or line it with banana leaves
- Fill the container to three-quarters full with idli batter.
- Steam the idlis for 12-15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, for the podi masala, lightly temper urad dal, chana dal, and toor dal.
- Roast cumin seeds and sesame seeds together until fragrant. Temper dried red chillies and curry leaves in oil, then grind all the ingredients together with asafoetida to form a fine powder.
- Once the idlis are slightly cool, demold and plate; serve with ghee and podi.
Ghee to drizzle
Method
- Start by soaking rice, sabudana, and poha together for 2-3 hours. Next, soak urad dal and fenugreek seeds together for 2-3 hours.
- After soaking, drain both mixtures. Blend the rice to a grainy texture while gradually adding water. Separately, grind the urad dal to a smooth paste with water. (Make sure to blend the rice and dal separately.)
- Once both mixtures are ready, combine them using your hands.
- Cover the mixture with a lid and let it ferment overnight. When the batter is fully fermented, gently mix in salt.
- Next, grease the thatte idli mould with oil or line it with banana leaves
- Fill the container to three-quarters full with idli batter.
- Steam the idlis for 12-15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, for the podi masala, lightly temper urad dal, chana dal, and toor dal.
- Roast cumin seeds and sesame seeds together until fragrant. Temper dried red chillies and curry leaves in oil, then grind all the ingredients together with asafoetida to form a fine powder.
- Once the idlis are slightly cool, demold and plate; serve with ghee and podi.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.
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