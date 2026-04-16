Chef Kunal Kapur’s ‘not-so-usual’ grape lemonade is the refreshing twist your summer needs: Step-by-step recipe

Summers are around the corner, and there is no better way to beat the heat than gulping a fresh lemonade straight out of the refrigerator. Amidst a lot of usual cooler recipes available on the internet, chef Kunal Kapur turns everyday lemonade into something unexpectedly delicious with an unexpected twist. In an Instagram post dated April 16, 2026, he shared a grape lemonade recipe that blends sweet, tangy, and spicy flavours, without any artificial sweeteners. Here’s a breakdown of the recipe.

Chef Kunal Kapur recipe for grape lemonade.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares his simple Muradabadi Chicken Pulao recipe that’s big on aroma and flavour: Step-by-step recipe

Kunal Kapur captioned, “It’s way too hot to settle for basic—so beat the heat with this refreshingly unexpected twist that blends sweet, tangy, and slightly spiced notes into one cooling sip. Think juicy grapes meeting zesty lemon with a hint of masala magic—perfect for summer cravings when you want something different yet super easy. Trust me, this one’s a surprise hit.”

Ingredients required

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the ingredients required to make grape lemonade: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the ingredients required to make grape lemonade: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Black grapes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Black grapes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two tbsp powdered sugar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two tbsp powdered sugar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Half tsp black salt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Half tsp black salt {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Half tbsp roasted cumin powder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Half tbsp roasted cumin powder {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Half tsp pepper {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Half tsp pepper {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three tbsp lemon juice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three tbsp lemon juice {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ice cubes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ice cubes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lemon wedges {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lemon wedges {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 200 ml soda Grape lemonade recipe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 200 ml soda Grape lemonade recipe {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process to make grape lemonade at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process to make grape lemonade at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Blend black grapes into a smooth puree. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Blend black grapes into a smooth puree. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Strain to remove the pulp (optional, for a smoother drink). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Strain to remove the pulp (optional, for a smoother drink). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 3: Add powdered sugar, black salt, roasted cumin powder, pepper, and lemon juice. Mix them well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 3: Add powdered sugar, black salt, roasted cumin powder, pepper, and lemon juice. Mix them well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 4: Now, fill a glass with ice cubes and pour the grape mixture halfway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 4: Now, fill a glass with ice cubes and pour the grape mixture halfway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 5: Top up with soda and gently stir. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 5: Top up with soda and gently stir. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 6: Garnish with lemon wedges and serve chilled.

You can try adding this grape lemonade recipe to your summer party menus, enjoy it as a mid-morning refreshment, or even serve it to your guests as a welcome drink. It is quick to make and delicious on buds.

Who is Chef Kunal Kapur?

Born and raised in New Delhi, Chef Kunal Kapur is an Indian celebrity chef, known for hosting and judging MasterChef India. He won several accolades for his exceptional cooking skills. He was rated as "The Best Indian Chef" in New Delhi by India Today, and he was titled as "The Next Big Guy in Kebabs and Curries in India.” He was given an opportunity to present Satvik cuisine to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Bangalore. Kunal Kapur also owns a restaurant in Noida, named "Quarter Plate" that offers a dining experience with a menu that blends traditional Indian flavours with modern culinary techniques.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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