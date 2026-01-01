Eating 12 grapes, wearing colored undergarments, and more: 5 New Year’s superstitions for good luck

New Year’s Eve celebrations often focus on parties, countdowns and time with loved ones. For many people, however, the moment midnight arrives also comes with rituals believed to shape the year ahead. Each grape is believed to represent a month of the new year and is meant to bring prosperity and good fortune. (Unsplash/ Representational)

Across cultures, New Year’s superstitions promise good luck through simple actions tied to folklore. While not rooted in science, these traditions continue to be passed down and practiced around the world.

Here are five popular New Year’s superstitions and what they are believed to bring.

1. Eat 12 grapes at midnight

Eating 12 grapes at midnight is a well-known tradition in Spain and many Latin American countries. The ritual involves eating one grape for each chime of the clock.

Each grape is believed to represent a month of the new year and is meant to bring prosperity and good fortune. According to Vogue, the custom dates back more than a century and remains widely practiced across Hispanic and Latine cultures.

Some people also eat grapes while sitting under a table. Parade reported that this modern variation is believed by some to improve their chances of finding love in the coming year.

2. Wear red or yellow undergarments

Wearing specific colors at midnight is believed to influence what the year ahead brings. Red undergarments are associated with love, passion and strong relationships.

Yellow undergarments are linked to wealth and financial success, symbolizing gold and abundance. According to InStyle, the tradition is common in countries such as Spain, Italy and across Latin America.

3. Restrain from household chores

One of the most widespread New Year’s superstitions cautions against cleaning or doing laundry on January 1. According to folklore, activities such as sweeping floors, washing clothes or taking out the trash can symbolically “wash away” good luck meant for the year ahead, Seacoastline reported.

Some interpretations take the belief further, suggesting that washing clothes or dishes on New Year’s Day could represent washing away a loved one: an ominous idea that encourages people to delay household chores until January 2.

4. Watch who enters first after midnight

In Scotland, the tradition known as first-footing focuses on the first visitor to enter a home after midnight. A tall, dark-haired man bearing gifts such as salt, coal or whiskey is considered the most fortunate guest.

The ritual is believed to bring protection, warmth and plenty for the household in the coming year.

5. Ring bells or make noise

Making loud noises at midnight is believed to drive away evil spirits and negative energy. This can include ringing bells, clanging pots or using noisemakers.

The practice has roots in ancient traditions, including Roman-era customs, and appears in various cultures around the world. The intention is to clear out the old year and welcome a fresh start.