Can you shower or wash dishes on New Year’s Day? Folklore beliefs explained

As the calendar flips to January 1, many people start the year with resolutions, brunch plans, and a surprising number of household rules. Across cultures, New Year’s Day is surrounded by superstitions, especially when it comes to cleaning, laundry and even showering. There is no scientific evidence that cleaning, washing dishes or showering on New Year’s Day affects luck or fortune.(Unsplash/ Representational)

While none of these beliefs are rooted in science, they continue to shape how many households mark the first day of the year.

Why cleaning on New Year’s Day is considered bad luck

One of the most widespread New Year’s superstitions cautions against cleaning or doing laundry on January 1. According to folklore, activities such as sweeping floors, washing clothes or taking out the trash can symbolically “wash away” good luck meant for the year ahead, Seacoastline reported.

Some interpretations take the belief further, suggesting that washing clothes or dishes on New Year’s Day could represent washing away a loved one: an ominous idea that encourages people to delay household chores until January 2.

Because of this, many households focus on cleaning before New Year’s Eve, aiming to start the year with a tidy home while avoiding chores once midnight passes

Similarity to Lunar New Year traditions

The idea of avoiding cleaning at the start of the year is especially prominent in traditions associated with the Lunar New Year, particularly in Chinese culture. In this context, the belief holds that good fortune arrives at the beginning of the new year and cleaning too soon could remove it.

Families typically clean their homes before the holiday begins and then avoid sweeping, laundry and trash removal on New Year’s Day itself. While the Lunar New Year does not fall on January 1, similar superstitions around the Gregorian New Year in many parts of the world.

Washing dishes and doing laundry

Washing dishes and doing laundry fall under the same symbolic framework as sweeping and cleaning. Water, in many traditions, represents removal, which is why these chores are often avoided on January 1.

Even among people who don’t strictly follow cultural customs, the superstition persists. Many households still choose to keep washing machines and dishwashers off on New Year’s Day, just in case!

What about showering?

Some beliefs extend beyond household chores to personal hygiene. There is a superstition that showering on New Year’s Day could also “wash away” good luck, similar to cleaning floors or clothes.

However, this idea is less commonly followed and is often treated with humor.

There is no scientific evidence that cleaning, washing dishes or showering on New Year’s Day affects luck or fortune. Still, these customs endure because they offer a symbolic pause at the start of the year.

For some, avoiding chores is about protecting good fortune. For others, it’s simply a reason to slow down and ease into the year ahead.