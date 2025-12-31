Dreading the post-NYE party hangover? Here's the ultimate do's and don'ts guide to dealing with hangovers on New Year

New Year’s Eve is all about lively parties, late-night celebrations, and raising a glass to fresh beginnings - but the morning after can often come with the dreaded hangover. To spare you the pain of a pounding head and post-party regret, we’ve put together the ultimate hangover guide. From what to do before you start drinking and smart combinations to avoid, to essential dos and don’ts and recovery tips for the day after, this guide breaks down everything you need to know to drink wisely and bounce back faster after a night of indulgence. Follow these simple tips to ease the discomfort of hangovers.(Pexel)

Also Read | Planning a NYE party? Try out 3 fun new year's inspired cocktail ideas to ring in 2026 in style

Post-party relief

In a December 2015 interview with HT lifestyle, Kanchan Patwardhan, a clinical dietician and nutritionist, shared that starting your day with a glass of water as soon as you wake up can help ease the effects of a hangover. She recommended following that up with a giant cup of peppermint or ginger tea. Avoiding caffeine is advisable because caffeine acts as a stimulant that can only provide temporary relief, and besides, coffee dehydrates the body further.

The nutritionist added, “Next, have low sodium soups made of coriander and asparagus. These will help flush out toxins as they are polyuric in nature. You can even try vitamin B and C tablets.”

Hydration and electrolytes

Arijit Bose, a beverage consultant, suggested alternating alcoholic drinks with hydrating drinks, noting that gin and tonic can be a better option for staying relatively hydrated while drinking. He advised that if you wake up with a hangover, drink a glass of coconut water and then get some more rest to help your body recover.

He recommended, “One of the best hangover cures is a sweet and salty banana smoothie. Banana has high content of potassium - the combination of simple sugar and carbohydrates helps flush out toxins and restore energy. Lastly, many people may not like it, but a refreshing swim or a good run will help you sweat and release toxins from the body.”

Try the Japanese mule

According to mixologist Sagar Tamang from Ruka, Juhu, the Japanese mule is a drink made using almond syrup, fresh ginger, apple juice and lemon juice - a combination that helps restore hydration levels in the body.

He explained, “Fresh ginger helps cure digestion related problems and the citrus from the lemon juice has vitamin C which is a powerful antioxidant. Apple juice has carbohydrates which will help increase the low sugar levels.”

Golden rules for drinking

Behram Pardiwala, an internal medicine expert at Wockhardt Hospital, emphasised that the golden rule of drinking is to space out your drinks - and just as importantly, to keep munching on small amounts of food while you drink to slow alcohol absorption. Another golden rule is to never combine alcohol with any kind of sugar.

He elaborated, “If you eat well before drinking, the inside of your stomach is lined with food, and the impact of alcohol can be cut down drastically. The best cure for hangovers is hydration - try ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts) mixed with water and have a few glasses of this throughout the day.”

Pre-alcohol safety measures

Binny Dhadwal, the owner of DrinQ, a Mumbai-based bartending company, said he often serves guests a shot of lime juice mixed with water at the bar before they begin drinking, to help hydrate the body and prep it for alcohol.

He added, “Another remedy is to keep a bread basket handy. Bread soaks up fluids that are not required in the body.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.