Planning a NYE party? Try out 3 fun new year's inspired cocktail ideas to ring in 2026 in style

The New Year is almost here, and if you’re hosting an NYE party, this is your cue to ditch the predictable pours and go all out. This year, elevate your celebrations with fancy, New Year-themed cocktails that look just as good as they taste - and are guaranteed to have your guests coming back for refills. From colour-changing sips to glitter-dusted classics, we’ve rounded up three fun, festive cocktails you can easily recreate at home using simple ingredients for a truly show-stopping start to the year. Try out these fun DIY cocktail recipe for new year's!(Unsplash)

Midnight margarita

Toast to the new year with a sparkling margarita garnished with cute bubbly gummy bears! Check out how it looks here.

Ingredients:

¾ oz blue curacao

1 oz lavender syrup

1.5 oz tequila

¾ oz freshly squeezed lime juice

Prosecco, to top

Midnight black edible glitter

Bubbly gummy bears

Method:

Add blue curacao, lavender syrup, lime, tequila and a dash of edible glitter in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake vigorously for eight seconds. You can add extra dashes of edible glitter for a more dramatic colour-changing effect. Strain into a whiskey glass over fresh ice, then gently top with Prosecco for a light, fizzy finish. Garnish with bubbly bears and serve to ring in the New Year!

(recipe by instagram/@nikki.sips)

Glittering gold rush

Ring in the New Year with a tangy cocktail treat that sparkles as much as the celebrations themselves.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Bourbon whiskey

¾ oz lemon juice

¾ oz honey syrup

¼ tsp orange blossom water

Dash of gold edible glitter dust

2 oz champagne, prosecco or other sparkling wine

Dehydrated orange, for garnish

Method:

Add bourbon, lemon juice, honey syrup, orange blossom water, edible glitter and ice to a cocktail shaker and shake until chilled. Strain into a coupe glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a slice of dehydrated orange.

(recipe by instagram/@thesocialsipper)

French 75

A classic NYE staple - only better and infinitely sparklier - this glittery, champagne-topped cocktail is the perfect way to toast the year ahead in style.

Recipe :

1 oz pink gin

.05 oz lemon juice

.05 oz simple syrup

¼ tsp of edible gold glitter dust

Prosecco

Gold sugar for the rim

Method:

Rim a champagne flute with honey and gold sugar for a touch of sweetness and sparkle. Add pink gin, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and a pinch of edible glitter, then gently top with Prosecco. Allow the fizz to settle, letting the layers come together, and serve.

(recipe by instagram/@living_withrobyn)