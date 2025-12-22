In a significant crackdown ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) carried out inspections at 97 clubs, restaurants, hotels and other such establishments across the city and shut nine such venues for fire safety lapses despite having valid certificates and issued notices to 31 others, officials said. DFS inspects clubs, restaurants ahead of Christmas, NYE

DFS said the inspections were carried out from December 10 to 19. “Several teams conducted checks and inspections at popular clubs, bars, hotels, restaurants and banquet halls that had fire safety certificates (FSC). These establishments were set to host large gatherings for the upcoming celebrations,” an official said.

“Despite having valid certificates, 31 establishments had major shortcomings, including blocked or missing exit signage, non-functional escape routes, defective pumps, faulty smoke management systems and other critical safety equipment. They were issued notices and directed to rectify the shortcomings at the earliest days and apply for inspection again,” added the official.

When asked about the deadline for the rectification, another official said: “It depends on the type of lapse. If only a sign is missing, we give them three days. If a passage is blocked or the pump is not working, we give them a week. However, if an establishment fails to comply with our notice, we cancel its no objection certificate.”

The official added that nine establishments were ordered to shut down immediately for “gross negligence” in fire safety arrangements, including absence of basic firefighting tools, no exits and inadequate emergency evacuation planning.

According to DFS, review of fire safety arrangements at establishments having fire safety certificates (FSC) was necessary as many didn’t comply with regulation.

The inspections covered key safety features, such as the access to firefighting equipment, number, width, type and arrangement of exits, protection of exits through fire-check doors or pressurisation, compartmentation, smoke management system, fire extinguishers, first-aid hose reels, automatic fire detection and alarm system, manually operated electronic fire alarm system (MOEFA), internal hydrants and yard hydrants, lift arrangements, etc.

DFS officials said these elements were critical to ensuring public safety during crowded events.

Following the tragic incident at a Goa club where 25 people died in the fire, the Delhi Fire Services said they have been actively checking fire safety norms and NOCs of establishments across Delhi.