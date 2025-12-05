Lights out, stress gone: Why Gen Z is opting for 'Dark Showering'

Forget fancy lights and music — the latest wellness trend of dark showering is taking over social media, and is the latest Gen Z obsession. With thousands of posts around it, those unaware may wonder what it actually is and whether it holds any real benefits. According to experts, it’s an ancient custom reimagined as a way to experience a real slowdown in life. Dark showering (Shutterstock)

The dark shower experiment is about no lights, just water, candles and quiet. By removing light and distraction, proponents suggest the experience is elevated. Taking a shower is already one of the humblest but most fulfilling self-care acts, with warm water cascading down to help the mind settle.



The trend

Dark showering is exactly what it sounds like: taking a shower with the lights off or completely dimmed. While you continue to clean as usual, the true purpose goes far beyond mere hygiene. The warmth of the water can help soothe tense muscles and calm the nervous system, while the sound of running water offers a meditative effect.

An Ayurvedic connection Psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, draws a parallel to ancient Indian medicine. “Described in ayurveda as one of the five important elements — water, air, sky, agni (sun), and earth — a shower replicates shirodhara (a warm oil therapy) with water flowing over our heads,” he says. “It relaxes the scalp muscles, eases stress, and in the dark, improves awareness by removing distraction. It is not for a tired body, but for a stressed mind.”

Revisiting pre-dawn baths Yoga guru Vineet Saxena, founder of Dream Fitness Power Yoga, Lucknow-Noida, revisits the ancient trend of pre-dawn baths. “Being indulgent with water is not only healing but also helps us calm down stressed minds. The pre-dawn shower has always been a part of our lives,” he explains.

Vineet continues: “So, the fad isn’t new. One can begin and end their day with a dark shower, letting the water help you reset and shed all modern-day inhibitions.”

The need for caution While the trend gains popularity, practising psychologist and mental health crusader Dr Beena Raj Varghayia, Gurugram, urges mindfulness regarding potential risks that people should take care of.

She highlights: “The risk of slips, especially for those with balance issues, and the increasing anxiety level for people with a history of panic attacks. If you feel uneasy or vulnerable in the dark, it can lead to a less calming experience than you aim for. One needs to be thoughtful before just hopping on any social media bandwagon.



