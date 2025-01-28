Chinese Lunar New Year 2025: What to do and not do, why red is lucky colour and how you should avoid wearing black

Chinese Lunar New Year 2025 is on January 29 this year. It is also known as the spring festival. This festival is significant as it is celebrated globally, especially in China and East Asian countries. The New Year celebrations last 15 days and end with the Lantern Festival on February 12. This year marks the Year of the Snake, as every Chinese New Year corresponds to one of the 12 animals in the Chinese Zodiac. Let’s explore the dos and don'ts of this auspicious festival. Chinese Lunar New Year 2025: Many who celebrate believe that what you do (and don’t do) on Lunar New Year will affect your luck in the coming year.

Chinese Lunar New Year 2025: Things to do

The dos ensure the New Year is filled with positive energy, setting the tone for a harmonious and prosperous beginning. These practices are rooted in tradition and aim to attract good fortune, happiness, and success. It also brings friends and families together.

1. Wear red

The colour red is considered symbolic and auspicious. It stands for prosperity, good luck and vitality. It is also considered to ward off evil and negative energies. Wear red to attract good fortune and start the year on a positive note.

In fact, the colour red is present in the decoration of the festivities. Decorate your house with red lanterns. Crimson paints the Chinese decoration with great vigour.

2. Gift money in Hongbao

Hongbao is a lucky red envelope. It is stuffed with cash and gifted to friends and family. It symbolises good wishes and luck for the year ahead. The magic is in the red envelope itself as it is believed to be lucky. Only clean and crisp notes are put inside these envelopes. The cash amount included in the envelope should not be 4 (like no 4, 40, or 400) as the pronunciation for ‘four’ is Chinese for death. However, don't give odd amounts of money.

3. Family dinner

There’s a family dinner on Chinese New Year’s Eve, which holds great significance. This meal, known as the Reunion Dinner, is a lavish feast featuring an array of delectable dishes like fish and dumplings. Extended family and friends gather together to welcome the new year.

Chinese Lunar New Year 2025: Things not to do

There are certain taboos associated with Chinese New Year that hold great cultural significance. These practices are deeply rooted in tradition and are believed to influence the fortunes of the year ahead. They are considered bad omens, and avoiding them helps to ensure that negative energies are kept at bay.

1. Do not sweep

On New Year’s Day, sweeping or cleaning the house is considered bad luck. It is advised to complete all cleaning before the Lunar New Year begins. Cleaning on the first day of the New Year is believed to sweep away any incoming good fortune.

2. Do not wear black or white clothes

Black and white colours are associated with mourning and funerals in Chinese culture. These colours are suited for the lively festivities of the New Year.

3. Do not break

Be extra careful during the New Year festival. Breaking a glass or ceramic is believed to bring bad luck. However, even if something is broken, protect yourself from bad energy by wrapping the broken pieces in red cloth or paper and utter the phrase “Sui Sui Ping An.” It means ‘May You Have Peace All Year Around.’ This in a way protects against the bad luck of the broken glass.

4. Do not use scissors

On New Year's Day, keep away all sharp objects like scissors and knives and don't use them. It is believed to ‘cut the thread of good fortune.’

5. Do not use bad language

Refrain from using foul language or inauspicious words as they may attract misfortune.

6. Do not have porridge

Porridge is a meal for the poor, so it is advised not to begin the New Year with this breakfast. It is a bad omen to start with a ‘poor’ meal.

7. Do not wash clothes

As per Chinese culture, on the first and second day of the New Year clothes are not washed as these two days are also celebrated as the birthday of their water deity who is also the deity for wealth. Washing clothes on these days may anger the god and result in loss of money. Instead, clothes are washed in advance.

By following the DOs and DON’Ts, the beginning of the New Year can be marked with good luck and prosperity, keeping misfortune at bay.

