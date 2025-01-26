Chinese New Year 2025: Dates, animal of the year, significance, celebration and all about Spring Festival

Chinese New Year 2025: Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is one of the most significant celebrations in China and among East Asian communities worldwide. Spanning 15 days, this vibrant festival is marked by rich traditions such as colourful parades, joyful family reunions, and various cultural activities, celebrating customs that have been cherished for centuries. From date to significance, here's all you need to know. (Also read: Lunar New Year 2025: China prepares for record-breaking travel as millions head home for holiday ) Chinese New Year 2025: Celebrated for 15 days, Chinese New Year features family gatherings, traditional dishes, and lively parades.(Unsplash)

Chinese New Year 2025: When is Chinese New Year 2025? Know key dates

In 2025, Chinese New Year will begin on Wednesday, January 29, and celebrations will span 15 days, concluding with the Lantern Festival on Wednesday, February 12. Public holidays for the festival will run from January 28 to February 4, 2025, as per the China Public Holiday List.

Chinese New Year 2025: Animal of the Year

2025 is the year of the snake as per the Chinese zodiac.

Each Chinese New Year is linked to one of the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac, and 2025 marks the Year of the Snake, the sixth animal in the zodiac cycle. The Snake symbolises wisdom, elegance, and intuition.

People born in the Year of the Snake are often seen as resourceful, self-reliant, and determined to overcome challenges. This year is expected to emphasise careful planning and strategic thinking, reflecting the traits of the Snake's personality.

Chinese New Year 2025: Significance

The origins of Chinese New Year are steeped in folklore. According to legend, a sea monster named Nian would rise from the waters on New Year's Eve, terrorising villages. To protect themselves, villagers discovered that Nian was afraid of loud noises and the colour red.

Chinese New Year, spanning 15 days is a significant celebration with family feasts, parades, and red envelopes for luck. (AFP)

In response, they began lighting firecrackers, decorating with red symbols, and wearing red clothing to scare the creature away. This tradition of using red and creating loud celebrations continues to be a defining feature of Chinese New Year today.

Chinese New Year 2025: How Chinese New Year is celebrated

The Spring Festival is a family-oriented celebration, highlighted by reunion dinners and feasts featuring traditional dishes like rice cakes, dumplings, and fish. Parades, including vibrant lion and dragon dances, are held to bring good fortune and chase away evil spirits. Red envelopes filled with money are exchanged to symbolise luck and prosperity. On the 15th day, the festivities culminate with the Lantern Festival, where people of all ages and backgrounds gather in the streets to celebrate together.