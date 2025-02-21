Want to keep your muscles strong as you get older? A daily bowl of grapes could work wonders

Could snacking on grapes help keep your muscles strong as you age? A new study suggests these antioxidant-packed fruits might do more than just taste great, they could actually support muscle health, especially for women in their later years. Grapes may improve muscle health at the genetic level, particularly for older women, according to a new study. (Freepik)

Published in the journal Foods, the study, partially supported by the California Table Grape Commission, observed 480 mice over two and a half years to examine how grape consumption affects muscle gene expression. The results indicate that simply adding grapes to your diet could contribute to better muscle health as you age. (Also read: Worried about muscle loss and aging: Nutritionist shares her rulebook for healthy protein intake )

How grapes can boost muscle health

Muscle loss is a common concern among older adults, with 10-16% experiencing sarcopenia, a gradual decline in muscle mass and strength that comes with age. Women, especially post-menopause, often struggle more with maintaining muscle, making this research particularly significant for ageing females.

Grapes may support muscle health by altering gene expression related to muscle growth and degeneration. (Pexels)

A team of researchers from multiple U.S. universities found that consuming the equivalent of two daily servings of grapes led to significant changes in muscle-related gene expression. While both males and females showed genetic shifts, the effects were especially notable in women, whose gene activity started resembling patterns typically seen in men.

This shift happened at the genetic level, where researchers identified 25 key genes influenced by grape consumption. Some genes linked to lean muscle growth became more active, while others associated with muscle degeneration showed reduced expression.

What makes grapes so special?

These tiny fruits pack a punch with over 1,600 natural compounds working together in intricate ways. Instead of a single component driving the benefits, it’s likely the synergy of these compounds that leads to such noticeable effects. “This study provides compelling evidence that grapes have the potential to enhance muscle health at the genetic level,” says Dr. John Pezzuto, senior investigator and professor at Western New England University. “Given their safety and easy availability, it will be exciting to see how quickly these effects translate to human trials.”

Daily grape intake could enhance muscle health for aging women.(Pixabay)

Muscle function is key to daily life, from balance and bone health to metabolism. If diet can help maintain muscle strength, it could greatly improve ageing adults’ quality of life. This study adds to growing evidence of grapes’ health benefits. Previous research highlights their positive effects on heart health, kidneys, skin, vision, and digestion. Now, their impact on muscle gene expression opens new doors for potential therapeutic uses.

While muscle size and weight remained similar across groups, the genetic activity told a different story. The findings suggest that grapes may support muscle health at a deep cellular level, even before visible changes occur, though more research is needed to confirm these effects.

For older adults looking to maintain strength and independence, adding a daily bowl of grapes alongside regular exercise could be a simple yet beneficial addition to their healthy ageing routine. However, researchers stress that human trials are still necessary to validate these findings.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.