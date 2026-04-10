Chef Kunal Kapur shares 3 refreshing ways to have cold coffee in summer: Regular, mocha frappuccino, caramel frappuccino
Chef Kunal Kapur shares the best ways to get the caffeine hit in the scorching summer days with 3 recipes to make cafe-style cold coffee at home.
It is not easy to go without coffee any day of the week, but the scorching summer heat makes us yearn for something cold. Offering a solution to this very predicament, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared three ways to prepare cold coffee at home: regular, mocha frappuccino, and caramel frappuccino.
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It takes just 10 minutes to whip up each of the variations, and the measurements listed below are for one serving of each. The detailed recipes for the three drinks are as follows.
1. Regular cold coffee
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk (chilled)
- ½ tbsp coffee powder (instant)
- 1 scoop (optional) vanilla ice cream
- A pinch of cinnamon powder
- A dash of vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp sugar
Method of preparation:
- In a blender, add milk, coffee powder (instant), vanilla ice cream, cinnamon powder (optional), vanilla extract, sugar and a few ice cubes (optional).
- Blend it for a minute and remove.
- Serve it chilled.
2. Mocha frappuccino
Ingredients:
- 1½ cups ice cubes
- ¾ cup milk (chilled)
- 2 tbsp chocolate sauce
- ½ tbsp coffee powder (instant)
- 1½ tbsp sugar (powdered)
- A dash of vanilla extract
- For garnishing, chocolate sauce
Method of preparation:
- Frappuccino requires lots of ice, and there are fine crystals throughout the drink. To make a frappuccino, mix together ice cubes, milk, chocolate sauce, coffee powder, sugar and vanilla extract in a blender. Blitz them till ice breaks down into fine crystals.
- In a chilled glass, pour some chocolate sauce on the sides of the glass and then pour the drink.
- Garnish on top with some more chocolate sauce and serve.
3. Caramel frappuccino
Ingredients:
For caramel sauce
- ½ cup sugar
- A dash of water
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 cup dairy cream
- 1½ tbsp butter
For caramel frappuccino
- 1½ cups ice cubes
- ¾ cup milk (chilled)
- 3 tbsp caramel sauce
- ½ tbsp coffee powder (instant)
- A dash of vanilla extract
- ¼ cup whipped cream
Method of preparation:
For caramel sauce
- We first get the caramel sauce ready. To do so, sprinkle sugar, water, and lemon juice in a pan and gently heat the pan to cook the sugar till it gets a nice golden caramel colour. This will take time, so be patient and do not stir with a spoon or spatula; instead, swirl the pan so that the sugar caramelises uniformly.
- Once the sugar gets a light amber colour, remove the pan from the fire and add the cream. Make sure that the cream is at room temperature when you add it to the hot sugar.
- Whisk it well and take it back to heat till the sauce thickens and becomes smooth.
- Now drop in the butter, mix it in and remove the sauce. Let it cool before use.
For caramel frappuccino
- To make a caramel frappuccino, simply add ice cubes, milk, caramel sauce, coffee powder (instant) and vanilla extract in a blender.
- Blend till ice breaks into very fine crystals. Remove and pour into a glass.
- On top, pipe whipped cream and pour some caramel sauce over the whipped cream to garnish it. Serve it immediately.
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