Chef Kunal Kapur shares 3 refreshing ways to have cold coffee in summer: Regular, mocha frappuccino, caramel frappuccino

It is not easy to go without coffee any day of the week, but the scorching summer heat makes us yearn for something cold. Offering a solution to this very predicament, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared three ways to prepare cold coffee at home: regular, mocha frappuccino, and caramel frappuccino.

Kunal Kapur shares his recipe for cold coffee, three ways. (@KunalKapur/YouTube)

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It takes just 10 minutes to whip up each of the variations, and the measurements listed below are for one serving of each. The detailed recipes for the three drinks are as follows.

1. Regular cold coffee

Ingredients:

1 cup milk (chilled)

½ tbsp coffee powder (instant)

1 scoop (optional) vanilla ice cream

A pinch of cinnamon powder

A dash of vanilla extract

1 tbsp sugar

Method of preparation:

In a blender, add milk, coffee powder (instant), vanilla ice cream, cinnamon powder (optional), vanilla extract, sugar and a few ice cubes (optional). Blend it for a minute and remove. Serve it chilled.

2. Mocha frappuccino

Ingredients:

1½ cups ice cubes

¾ cup milk (chilled)

2 tbsp chocolate sauce

½ tbsp coffee powder (instant)

1½ tbsp sugar (powdered)

A dash of vanilla extract

For garnishing, chocolate sauce

Method of preparation:

Frappuccino requires lots of ice, and there are fine crystals throughout the drink. To make a frappuccino, mix together ice cubes, milk, chocolate sauce, coffee powder, sugar and vanilla extract in a blender. Blitz them till ice breaks down into fine crystals. In a chilled glass, pour some chocolate sauce on the sides of the glass and then pour the drink. Garnish on top with some more chocolate sauce and serve.

3. Caramel frappuccino

Ingredients:

For caramel sauce

½ cup sugar

A dash of water

1 tsp lemon juice

1 cup dairy cream

1½ tbsp butter

For caramel frappuccino

1½ cups ice cubes

¾ cup milk (chilled)

3 tbsp caramel sauce

½ tbsp coffee powder (instant)

A dash of vanilla extract

¼ cup whipped cream

Method of preparation:

For caramel sauce

We first get the caramel sauce ready. To do so, sprinkle sugar, water, and lemon juice in a pan and gently heat the pan to cook the sugar till it gets a nice golden caramel colour. This will take time, so be patient and do not stir with a spoon or spatula; instead, swirl the pan so that the sugar caramelises uniformly. Once the sugar gets a light amber colour, remove the pan from the fire and add the cream. Make sure that the cream is at room temperature when you add it to the hot sugar. Whisk it well and take it back to heat till the sauce thickens and becomes smooth. Now drop in the butter, mix it in and remove the sauce. Let it cool before use.

For caramel frappuccino

To make a caramel frappuccino, simply add ice cubes, milk, caramel sauce, coffee powder (instant) and vanilla extract in a blender. Blend till ice breaks into very fine crystals. Remove and pour into a glass. On top, pipe whipped cream and pour some caramel sauce over the whipped cream to garnish it. Serve it immediately.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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