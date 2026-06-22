Chef Kunal Kapur shares chilli garlic spaghetti recipe with a desi twist: See step-by-step preparation

Garlic and pasta are a classic combo, but ingredients such as olive oil, which is commonly used in Italian recipes, are not usually available in desi kitchens. Taking to Instagram on June 21, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur attempted to solve the issue by sharing his own take on chilli garlic spaghetti.

Kunal Kapur's spaghetti recipe can be prepared in less than half an hour. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Describing the recipe, he wrote in the caption, “Some days, all you need is a big bowl of chilli spaghetti. It’s the kind of meal that’s simple, comforting, and packed with just the right amount of spice to keep things interesting. Twirls of spaghetti coated in a chilli-garlic sauce, finished with herbs and cheese, make every bite so satisfying. Easy to make, hard to stop eating, and perfect for those days when you’re craving something warm, flavourful, and fuss-free.”

The detailed pasta recipe is presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for chilli garlic pasta For sauce: Butter - 2½ tbsp

Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Onion, chopped - 4 tbsp

Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tbsp

Dairy cream - ¾ cup

Pasta water - a dash

Coriander, chopped - handful

Cheese, grated - ½ cup For boiling pasta: Water - 1 lt

Salt - 2 tbsp

Spaghetti pasta - 120 gms Method of preparation: First, in a large pan, add water and set it to boil. As the water starts to boil, add the salt and then the spaghetti. Take care not to break the spaghetti sticks, and keep stirring. The spaghetti can stick outside of the pan initially, but that is fine. As the part within the boiling water softens, the rest of the spaghetti goes in gradually. Boil the spaghetti for eight minutes, or till al dente. To prepare the sauce, heat a separate pan. Add butter, and after it melts, add finely chopped onion, finely chopped garlic, and finely chopped green chilli. Sauté the ingredients for one to one-and-a-half minutes. Do not let anything turn brown. Next, add Kashmiri chilli powder. Mix well, and then add dairy cream. Keep stirring until the creamy mixture starts to boil. As soon as it starts to boil, add a dash of pasta water from the pan in which the pasta was boiled. Stir again, and then take the freshly boiled pasta out of the water and add it to the sauce. Add a handful of chopped fresh coriander leaves and grated cheese. Add a dash more of the pasta water and mix them all well. Serve it in a bowl, and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for chilli garlic pasta For sauce: Butter - 2½ tbsp

Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Onion, chopped - 4 tbsp

Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tbsp

Dairy cream - ¾ cup

Pasta water - a dash

Coriander, chopped - handful

Cheese, grated - ½ cup For boiling pasta: Water - 1 lt

Salt - 2 tbsp

Spaghetti pasta - 120 gms Method of preparation: First, in a large pan, add water and set it to boil. As the water starts to boil, add the salt and then the spaghetti. Take care not to break the spaghetti sticks, and keep stirring. The spaghetti can stick outside of the pan initially, but that is fine. As the part within the boiling water softens, the rest of the spaghetti goes in gradually. Boil the spaghetti for eight minutes, or till al dente. To prepare the sauce, heat a separate pan. Add butter, and after it melts, add finely chopped onion, finely chopped garlic, and finely chopped green chilli. Sauté the ingredients for one to one-and-a-half minutes. Do not let anything turn brown. Next, add Kashmiri chilli powder. Mix well, and then add dairy cream. Keep stirring until the creamy mixture starts to boil. As soon as it starts to boil, add a dash of pasta water from the pan in which the pasta was boiled. Stir again, and then take the freshly boiled pasta out of the water and add it to the sauce. Add a handful of chopped fresh coriander leaves and grated cheese. Add a dash more of the pasta water and mix them all well. Serve it in a bowl, and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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