Chef Kunal Kapur shares chilli garlic spaghetti recipe with a desi twist: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur turns pasta desi with his easy to make chilli garlic spaghetti recipe. Read to know the easy recipe for the perfect comfort food.
Garlic and pasta are a classic combo, but ingredients such as olive oil, which is commonly used in Italian recipes, are not usually available in desi kitchens. Taking to Instagram on June 21, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur attempted to solve the issue by sharing his own take on chilli garlic spaghetti.
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Describing the recipe, he wrote in the caption, “Some days, all you need is a big bowl of chilli spaghetti. It’s the kind of meal that’s simple, comforting, and packed with just the right amount of spice to keep things interesting. Twirls of spaghetti coated in a chilli-garlic sauce, finished with herbs and cheese, make every bite so satisfying. Easy to make, hard to stop eating, and perfect for those days when you’re craving something warm, flavourful, and fuss-free.”
The detailed pasta recipe is presented as follows.
Ingredients for chilli garlic pasta
For sauce:
- Butter - 2½ tbsp
- Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp
- Green chilli, chopped - 2
- Onion, chopped - 4 tbsp
- Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tbsp
- Dairy cream - ¾ cup
- Pasta water - a dash
- Coriander, chopped - handful
- Cheese, grated - ½ cup
For boiling pasta:
- Water - 1 lt
- Salt - 2 tbsp
- Spaghetti pasta - 120 gms
Method of preparation:
- First, in a large pan, add water and set it to boil. As the water starts to boil, add the salt and then the spaghetti. Take care not to break the spaghetti sticks, and keep stirring. The spaghetti can stick outside of the pan initially, but that is fine. As the part within the boiling water softens, the rest of the spaghetti goes in gradually. Boil the spaghetti for eight minutes, or till al dente.
- To prepare the sauce, heat a separate pan. Add butter, and after it melts, add finely chopped onion, finely chopped garlic, and finely chopped green chilli. Sauté the ingredients for one to one-and-a-half minutes. Do not let anything turn brown.
- Next, add Kashmiri chilli powder. Mix well, and then add dairy cream. Keep stirring until the creamy mixture starts to boil. As soon as it starts to boil, add a dash of pasta water from the pan in which the pasta was boiled. Stir again, and then take the freshly boiled pasta out of the water and add it to the sauce.
- Add a handful of chopped fresh coriander leaves and grated cheese. Add a dash more of the pasta water and mix them all well. Serve it in a bowl, and enjoy.
Ingredients for chilli garlic pasta
For sauce:
- Butter - 2½ tbsp
- Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp
- Green chilli, chopped - 2
- Onion, chopped - 4 tbsp
- Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tbsp
- Dairy cream - ¾ cup
- Pasta water - a dash
- Coriander, chopped - handful
- Cheese, grated - ½ cup
For boiling pasta:
- Water - 1 lt
- Salt - 2 tbsp
- Spaghetti pasta - 120 gms
Method of preparation:
- First, in a large pan, add water and set it to boil. As the water starts to boil, add the salt and then the spaghetti. Take care not to break the spaghetti sticks, and keep stirring. The spaghetti can stick outside of the pan initially, but that is fine. As the part within the boiling water softens, the rest of the spaghetti goes in gradually. Boil the spaghetti for eight minutes, or till al dente.
- To prepare the sauce, heat a separate pan. Add butter, and after it melts, add finely chopped onion, finely chopped garlic, and finely chopped green chilli. Sauté the ingredients for one to one-and-a-half minutes. Do not let anything turn brown.
- Next, add Kashmiri chilli powder. Mix well, and then add dairy cream. Keep stirring until the creamy mixture starts to boil. As soon as it starts to boil, add a dash of pasta water from the pan in which the pasta was boiled. Stir again, and then take the freshly boiled pasta out of the water and add it to the sauce.
- Add a handful of chopped fresh coriander leaves and grated cheese. Add a dash more of the pasta water and mix them all well. Serve it in a bowl, and enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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