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Chef Kunal Kapur shares chilli garlic spaghetti recipe with a desi twist: See step-by-step preparation

Kunal Kapur turns pasta desi with his easy to make chilli garlic spaghetti recipe. Read to know the easy recipe for the perfect comfort food. 

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 06:45 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Garlic and pasta are a classic combo, but ingredients such as olive oil, which is commonly used in Italian recipes, are not usually available in desi kitchens. Taking to Instagram on June 21, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur attempted to solve the issue by sharing his own take on chilli garlic spaghetti.

Kunal Kapur's spaghetti recipe can be prepared in less than half an hour. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares ultimate recipe for making mom’s rajma chawal: See step-by-step preparation

Describing the recipe, he wrote in the caption, “Some days, all you need is a big bowl of chilli spaghetti. It’s the kind of meal that’s simple, comforting, and packed with just the right amount of spice to keep things interesting. Twirls of spaghetti coated in a chilli-garlic sauce, finished with herbs and cheese, make every bite so satisfying. Easy to make, hard to stop eating, and perfect for those days when you’re craving something warm, flavourful, and fuss-free.”

The detailed pasta recipe is presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Chef Kunal Kapur shares chilli garlic spaghetti recipe with a desi twist: See step-by-step preparation
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