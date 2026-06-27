Chef Kunal Kapur shares 'easiest way' to transform jamun into your favourite frozen treat with this creamy kulfi recipe

From smoothies to sherbets, jamun can be enjoyed in many ways, but this frozen dessert might just become your favourite. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur has shared his easiest recipe for creamy Jamun Kulfi, calling it the perfect way to savour the fruit this summer.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shares simple recipe for jamun kulfi this summer. (Instagram/@chefkunal)

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In an Instagram post shared on June 26, chef Kunal posted a video demonstrating his creamy Jamun Kulfi recipe. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "The easiest way to turn jamun season into your favourite frozen dessert, this creamy Jamun Kulfi is summer in every bite. The full recipe is pinned in the comments. Save it and try it before jamun season is over!" (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's grilled chicken and vegetables with salsa verde is the healthy dinner you need; check out recipe )

Here's a step-by-step look at how to make this refreshing seasonal dessert at home:

Ingredients

1 litre full-fat milk

5 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp corn starch (optional)

A dash of water

250 g (about 40) jamuns

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Method

Step 1: Prepare the kulfi base

{{^usCountry}} Pour the milk into a heavy-bottomed pan and simmer until it reduces to half its original quantity. Meanwhile, mix the corn starch with a dash of water to make a smooth slurry. Stir the slurry and sugar into the reduced milk, cooking for about a minute until the mixture thickens slightly and the sugar dissolves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pour the milk into a heavy-bottomed pan and simmer until it reduces to half its original quantity. Meanwhile, mix the corn starch with a dash of water to make a smooth slurry. Stir the slurry and sugar into the reduced milk, cooking for about a minute until the mixture thickens slightly and the sugar dissolves. {{/usCountry}}

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Deseed the jamuns and blend the flesh into a smooth purée.

Step 2: Assemble and freeze

Allow the reduced milk mixture to cool completely before adding the jamun purée. This step is important, adding the fruit while the milk is still warm can cause the jamun to lose its vibrant purple colour.

Mix well, pour the mixture into kulfi moulds, and freeze until set. Once firm, unmould and enjoy your creamy homemade Jamun Kulfi.

Nutritional benefits of jamun

Jamun is a seasonal fruit rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which give it its deep purple colour and help fight oxidative stress. It is also a good source of vitamin C, iron, potassium and dietary fibre. The fruit has a low glycaemic index and is often associated with supporting healthy blood sugar levels when eaten as part of a balanced diet. While this kulfi contains added sugar and full-fat milk, using fresh jamun adds fibre and beneficial plant compounds, making it a more nutritious twist on a classic frozen dessert.

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