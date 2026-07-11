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Chef Kunal Kapur shares hot and crispy samosa chaat recipe: See step-by-step preparation

The samosa chaat is a popular street food that is savoury, indulgent and filling. Kunal Kapur shares recipe to make it at home from scratch.

Updated on: Jul 11, 2026 07:20 PM IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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For any desi family, samosa chaat needs no introduction. It is a snack that is as tasty as it is filling, a perfect indulgence for evenings with family and friends. Taking to Instagram on July 11, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe to make the dish from scratch.

Kunal Kapur's samosa chaat recipe takes approximately an hour to make. (chefkunalkapur.com)
Kunal Kapur's samosa chaat recipe takes approximately an hour to make. (chefkunalkapur.com)

Also Read | Refresh yourself during hotter days with chef Sanjeev Kapoor's masala chaas recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Nothing says monsoon comfort quite like a plate of hot, crispy samosa chaat. Flaky samosas topped with tangy chutneys, creamy curd, spicy chole, crunchy sev, onions, and fresh coriander - every bite is the perfect balance of spicy, sweet, and crunchy. It’s the kind of street food that instantly brightens a rainy day.”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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