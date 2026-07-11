Chef Kunal Kapur shares hot and crispy samosa chaat recipe: See step-by-step preparation

For any desi family, samosa chaat needs no introduction. It is a snack that is as tasty as it is filling, a perfect indulgence for evenings with family and friends. Taking to Instagram on July 11, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe to make the dish from scratch.

Kunal Kapur's samosa chaat recipe takes approximately an hour to make. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Nothing says monsoon comfort quite like a plate of hot, crispy samosa chaat. Flaky samosas topped with tangy chutneys, creamy curd, spicy chole, crunchy sev, onions, and fresh coriander - every bite is the perfect balance of spicy, sweet, and crunchy. It’s the kind of street food that instantly brightens a rainy day.”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for samosa chaat For samosa dough All-purpose flour (maida) – 2 cups

Salt – a generous pinch

Carom seeds – a pinch

Ghee – ¼ cup

Chilled water – ½ cup approx

Oil – for frying For stuffing Oil – 3 tbsp

Asafoetida (Hing) – ½ tsp

Coriander seeds, cracked – 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds, cracked – 2 tsp

Green chilli, chopped (हरि मिर्च) – 2

Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp

Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Potato medium, boiled – 6

Salt – to taste

Black salt – ½ tsp

Chaat masala – 1 tsp

Coriander, chopped – handful For sweet curd Curd – 2 cups

Sugar, powdered – 4 tbsp

Black salt – a pinch For mint chutney Mint leaves – 1 cup

Coriander leaves – 2 cups

Green chillies – 2

Ginger – a tiny piece

Roasted cumin – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Black salt – ½ tsp

Chaat masala – 1 tsp

Lemon, small – 2 nos

Chilled water – a dash For tamarind chutney Tamarind pulp (dried) - ½ cup

Seedless dates - ½ cup

Water - 3 cups

Jaggery - ½ cup

Fennel powder - ½ tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Cumin powder - ½ tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tsp

Dry ginger powder - ½ tap

Salt - to taste For assembly Pomegranate seeds – ½ cup

Sev – handful

Ginger, julienne – handful

Coriander sprigs Method of preparation For the dough - Mix and rub together flour, salt, ajwain, and ghee to crumble them together. Add cold water to make a stiff dough and keep aside for 20 mins. For the stuffing, heat a pan and pour in oil. Sprinkle hing, cumin, and coriander seeds, and give a quick stir. Add green chillies, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder and give a quick stir. Crush the boiled potatoes between your hands and add them to the pan along with salt, amchur and chaat masala. Mix them and cook the potatoes for five minutes. Sprinkle chopped coriander and add paneer. Stir for a minute and remove to a plate. Spread the mixture to cool it completely. Divide the dough into small balls, flatten them and roll them out. Place the filling in the centre and touch the edges of the dough with water. Lift the dough from one end between your thumb and index finger and pinch them so that they stick together towards the top edges. Repeat the same twice with the other sides to make it into a triangle. After all the samosas are filled and sealed, deep fry them in hot oil until cooked. For sweet curd, mix together curd, sugar and black salt. Whisk them together until the curd is smooth. Keep aside, best is to keep it refrigerated so that it is cold when served. For a zesty mint chutney, start by adding mint leaves and fresh coriander leaves in a mixer grinder. Add green chillies, a small piece of ginger, roasted cumin, salt, black salt and chaat masala. Squeeze the juice of lemons and blend all ingredients with a dash of chilled water until smooth. Adjust seasoning if necessary and serve fresh. For tamarind chutney, place the tamarind pulp in a pan with all the mentioned ingredients. Bring it to a quick boil, then lower the heat and let it cook covered for 10 minutes. Reduce till it thickens a little. Remove from heat and cool completely, and as it cools, it will thicken more. Once cooled down, refrigerate and use as per the recipe. For assembling samosa chaat, break a few samosas and keep some of the mini samosas whole on a plate. Drizzle generously sweet curd, tamarind chutney, mint chutney and garnish it with ginger julienne, pomegranate and sev. Serve it warm or cold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for samosa chaat For samosa dough All-purpose flour (maida) – 2 cups

Salt – a generous pinch

Carom seeds – a pinch

Ghee – ¼ cup

Chilled water – ½ cup approx

Oil – for frying For stuffing Oil – 3 tbsp

Asafoetida (Hing) – ½ tsp

Coriander seeds, cracked – 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds, cracked – 2 tsp

Green chilli, chopped (हरि मिर्च) – 2

Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp

Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Potato medium, boiled – 6

Salt – to taste

Black salt – ½ tsp

Chaat masala – 1 tsp

Coriander, chopped – handful For sweet curd Curd – 2 cups

Sugar, powdered – 4 tbsp

Black salt – a pinch For mint chutney Mint leaves – 1 cup

Coriander leaves – 2 cups

Green chillies – 2

Ginger – a tiny piece

Roasted cumin – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Black salt – ½ tsp

Chaat masala – 1 tsp

Lemon, small – 2 nos

Chilled water – a dash For tamarind chutney Tamarind pulp (dried) - ½ cup

Seedless dates - ½ cup

Water - 3 cups

Jaggery - ½ cup

Fennel powder - ½ tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Cumin powder - ½ tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tsp

Dry ginger powder - ½ tap

Salt - to taste For assembly Pomegranate seeds – ½ cup

Sev – handful

Ginger, julienne – handful

Coriander sprigs Method of preparation For the dough - Mix and rub together flour, salt, ajwain, and ghee to crumble them together. Add cold water to make a stiff dough and keep aside for 20 mins. For the stuffing, heat a pan and pour in oil. Sprinkle hing, cumin, and coriander seeds, and give a quick stir. Add green chillies, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder and give a quick stir. Crush the boiled potatoes between your hands and add them to the pan along with salt, amchur and chaat masala. Mix them and cook the potatoes for five minutes. Sprinkle chopped coriander and add paneer. Stir for a minute and remove to a plate. Spread the mixture to cool it completely. Divide the dough into small balls, flatten them and roll them out. Place the filling in the centre and touch the edges of the dough with water. Lift the dough from one end between your thumb and index finger and pinch them so that they stick together towards the top edges. Repeat the same twice with the other sides to make it into a triangle. After all the samosas are filled and sealed, deep fry them in hot oil until cooked. For sweet curd, mix together curd, sugar and black salt. Whisk them together until the curd is smooth. Keep aside, best is to keep it refrigerated so that it is cold when served. For a zesty mint chutney, start by adding mint leaves and fresh coriander leaves in a mixer grinder. Add green chillies, a small piece of ginger, roasted cumin, salt, black salt and chaat masala. Squeeze the juice of lemons and blend all ingredients with a dash of chilled water until smooth. Adjust seasoning if necessary and serve fresh. For tamarind chutney, place the tamarind pulp in a pan with all the mentioned ingredients. Bring it to a quick boil, then lower the heat and let it cook covered for 10 minutes. Reduce till it thickens a little. Remove from heat and cool completely, and as it cools, it will thicken more. Once cooled down, refrigerate and use as per the recipe. For assembling samosa chaat, break a few samosas and keep some of the mini samosas whole on a plate. Drizzle generously sweet curd, tamarind chutney, mint chutney and garnish it with ginger julienne, pomegranate and sev. Serve it warm or cold. {{/usCountry}}

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