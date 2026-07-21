Chef Kunal Kapur shares how to make roasted apple dessert with creamy shrikhand: See step-by-step preparation

Air fryers are popularly associated with making healthier versions of snacks, but chef Kunal Kapur shared a way to use the appliance to make a simple but delicious dessert at home - roasted apple with creamy cinnamon shrikhand.

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The chef shared the recipe on Instagram on July 20, writing in the caption, “Crispy air-fried apples with a dusting of cinnamon, served over creamy shrikhand - it’s the kind of dessert that feels indulgent but comes together so effortlessly. Sweet, spiced, crunchy, and absolutely worth every bite!”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for air-fried apple and cinnamon shrikhand Apple - 1

Hung curd - ½ cup

Sugar - ¼ cup

Cinnamon powder - ½ tsp

Walnuts, toasted - a few

Honey - 2 tsp

Mint sprig - for garnish Method of preparation First, prepare the roasted apple. Take an apple. Wash it and cut it in half. Leave the skin on, and with a small knife, take out the pith. Put the apple halves in an air fryer. Set it to 185 degree celsius and roast the apple for 15 minutes. While the apple is being roasted, prepare the cinnamon shrikhand. To make it, take a large mixing bowl. To it, add half a cup of hung curd, a quarter cup of sugar (powdered is better), and half a teaspoon of freshly ground cinnamon powder. You can add more cinnamon powder later if required. Now whisk them all well for one to two minutes, until it becomes smooth and fluffy. The shrikhand is ready. Meanwhile, the apple is ready. Take out the halves from the sir fryer, making sure not to waste the juice collected at the emptied core. Take the toasted walnuts and chop them up well. Keep them aside for future use. (Any other nuts, such as almonds, pinenuts, can work well too). Time to serve. Put the roasted apples on a serving dish. Add a large tablespoon of creamy cinnamon shrikhand on each of the apple halves. Now, take the chopped toasted walnuts and sprinkle them on top. Drizzle some honey from the top to enhance the sweetness and flavour. Garnish with a mint sprig and serve. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for air-fried apple and cinnamon shrikhand Apple - 1

Hung curd - ½ cup

Sugar - ¼ cup

Cinnamon powder - ½ tsp

Walnuts, toasted - a few

Honey - 2 tsp

Mint sprig - for garnish Method of preparation First, prepare the roasted apple. Take an apple. Wash it and cut it in half. Leave the skin on, and with a small knife, take out the pith. Put the apple halves in an air fryer. Set it to 185 degree celsius and roast the apple for 15 minutes. While the apple is being roasted, prepare the cinnamon shrikhand. To make it, take a large mixing bowl. To it, add half a cup of hung curd, a quarter cup of sugar (powdered is better), and half a teaspoon of freshly ground cinnamon powder. You can add more cinnamon powder later if required. Now whisk them all well for one to two minutes, until it becomes smooth and fluffy. The shrikhand is ready. Meanwhile, the apple is ready. Take out the halves from the sir fryer, making sure not to waste the juice collected at the emptied core. Take the toasted walnuts and chop them up well. Keep them aside for future use. (Any other nuts, such as almonds, pinenuts, can work well too). Time to serve. Put the roasted apples on a serving dish. Add a large tablespoon of creamy cinnamon shrikhand on each of the apple halves. Now, take the chopped toasted walnuts and sprinkle them on top. Drizzle some honey from the top to enhance the sweetness and flavour. Garnish with a mint sprig and serve. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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