Chef Kunal Kapur shares how to make spicy masala pav recipe: See step-by-step preparation

The rainy evenings make one crave a spicy snack, and on occasions, something filling as well. Taking to Instagram on July 7, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared just the recipe: his spice masala pav.

Kunal Kapur's masala pav recipe can be prepared in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption: “Delhi rains have me craving one thing and one thing only - a buttery, spicy plate of masala pav. Soft pav toasted in butter, loaded with a flavour-packed masala, and best enjoyed with a hot cup of chai. Comfort food doesn’t get better than this.”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for masala pav Oil - 1 tablespoon

Butter - 2 tablespoons

Cumin - 1 teaspoon

Onion, chopped - ⅓ cup

Ginger, chopped - 2 teaspoons

Garlic, chopped - 2 teaspoons

Curry leaves - 1 sprig

Green chilli, slit - 1

Turmeric powder - ¼ teaspoon

Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 teaspoon

Pav bhaji masala - 1 tablespoon

Salt - to taste

Tomato, chopped - ⅓ cup

Water - a dash

Pav bread - 6

Fresh coriander, chopped - handful For garnish: Sev - ¼ cup

Pomegranate - ¼ cup

Fresh coriander, chopped - handful

Lemon wedges

Slit green chillies Method of preparation Heat oil in a large pan. Add butter and let it melt. Then add whole cumin seeds, chopped onion, chopped ginger, and chopped garlic, and sauté them in the pan. As the onion changes colour, add curry leaves, slit green chilli, turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, pav bhaji masala, and salt. Cook them well, stirring continuously so that the spices do not burn. Add chopped tomatoes and mix them in well. When the mixture has dried up, add a dash of water and stir again. Take pav bread and cut it into small cubes. Add the bread cubes to the pan with the masala. Sprinkle fresh chopped coriander from the top. Stir well so that the bread cubes get coated well with the masala on all sides. The masala pav is ready. Serve it on a plate, topped with sev, pomegranate seeds, fresh chopped coriander, slit chillies and lemon wedges. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for masala pav Oil - 1 tablespoon

Butter - 2 tablespoons

Cumin - 1 teaspoon

Onion, chopped - ⅓ cup

Ginger, chopped - 2 teaspoons

Garlic, chopped - 2 teaspoons

Curry leaves - 1 sprig

Green chilli, slit - 1

Turmeric powder - ¼ teaspoon

Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 teaspoon

Pav bhaji masala - 1 tablespoon

Salt - to taste

Tomato, chopped - ⅓ cup

Water - a dash

Pav bread - 6

Fresh coriander, chopped - handful For garnish: Sev - ¼ cup

Pomegranate - ¼ cup

Fresh coriander, chopped - handful

Lemon wedges

Slit green chillies Method of preparation Heat oil in a large pan. Add butter and let it melt. Then add whole cumin seeds, chopped onion, chopped ginger, and chopped garlic, and sauté them in the pan. As the onion changes colour, add curry leaves, slit green chilli, turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, pav bhaji masala, and salt. Cook them well, stirring continuously so that the spices do not burn. Add chopped tomatoes and mix them in well. When the mixture has dried up, add a dash of water and stir again. Take pav bread and cut it into small cubes. Add the bread cubes to the pan with the masala. Sprinkle fresh chopped coriander from the top. Stir well so that the bread cubes get coated well with the masala on all sides. The masala pav is ready. Serve it on a plate, topped with sev, pomegranate seeds, fresh chopped coriander, slit chillies and lemon wedges. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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