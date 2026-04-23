Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipe to enjoy gol gappe with aam panna and watermelon pani in summer
Kunal Kapur takes the classic street food gol gappe and turns it into a refreshing summer-special snack.
Gol gappe is a snack for all seasons. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef judge Kunal Kapur helps put a distinctly summer spin on it with his signature gol gappe with aam panna and watermelon pani recipes. The easy recipe makes 100 gol gappes and serves 10 people. The detailed steps are as follows.
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Ingredients
For gol gappe
- Semolina (sooji) – 2 cups / 400gms
- Oil – 5½ tbsp / 80 ml
- Luke warm water – 10 tbsp / 150 ml (approx)
- Oil – for deep frying
For aam panna pani
- Raw mangoes – 500 gms
- Water – 2 cups / 500 ml
- Mint leaves – 2 cups
- Coriander, fresh – handful
- Green chilli – 3 to 4
- Peppercorns – 2 tsp
- Chilli powder – 2 tsp
- Roasted cumin powder – 1 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Black salt – 1 tsp
- Sugar – 3 tbsp
- Ice cubes – 2 cups
- Water, chilled – 2 cups / 500ml
- Boondi – ½ cup
For watermelon pani (makes 3 cups of thick syrup)
- Watermelon juice – 6 cups
- Kashmiri chilli powder – 1 tbsp
- Sugar – ¾ cup / 150 gms
- Mint (pudina) – handful
- Salt – to taste
- Black salt – 1 tsp
- Roasted Cumin, crushed – 1 tbsp
- Pepper powder – 1 tsp
- Ice cubes – 2 cups
- Water – 1½ cup / 375 ml
- Lemon – 5 to 6
Accompaniments
- Potato, boiled and diced
- Bengal gram, boiled
Method of preparation
For gol gappe puris
- Mix semolina, oil, and lukewarm water to form a stiff dough.
- Make small balls from the dough and roll them into thin puris.
- Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the puris until they puff up and turn golden brown.
For aam panna pani
- Boil raw mangoes until soft, then remove the pulp and discard the seeds.
- Cook the mango pulp in a pressure cooker after adding some water.
- Blend the mango pulp with mint leaves, fresh coriander, green chillies, peppercorns, chilli powder, roasted cumin powder, salt, black salt, and sugar.
- Add ice cubes and chilled water to the mixture, and blend until smooth.
- Strain the mixture, drop in boondi, and mix it up.
For watermelon pani
- Blend the watermelon into watermelon juice. Strain the juice into a pan.
- Add Kashmiri red chilli powder and sugar. Reduce the juice in half.
- Drop some mint into the reduced juice. Add salt, black salt, roasted crushed cumin, and pepper powder.
- Take out the mint and transfer the juice to a jar. Pour in water and drop some ice cubes.
- Squeeze some lemon juice and stir well.
For serving
- Make a small hole in the centre of each golgappa.
- Fill them with boiled potatoes and boiled Bengal gram.
- Dip the filled golgappa in the prepared Aam Panna Pani or Watermelon Pani before serving.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only.{{/usCountry}}
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