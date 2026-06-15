Chef Kunal Kapur shares refreshing jamun sharbat recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Chef Kunal Kapur shares his recipe for a summer drink with jamun that can be easily prepared in home kitchens with simple ingredients.
It is the middle of June, and everyone is waiting for the monsoon to arrive. But until the rains provide us relief from the scorching summer heat, the juicy seasonal fruits help make it bearable.
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Taking to Instagram on May 14, chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur took to Instagram to highlight another summer fruit in a recipe that is just what the body craves during a hot day: the jamun sharbat.
Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “As I was strolling around the city, I finally spotted fresh jamuns! One of my absolute favourite seasonal fruits, they instantly reminded me of all things summer. Tangy, sweet, refreshing, and packed with flavour, they make the perfect sherbet for hot days. So naturally, I had to turn them into a delicious glass of jamun sharbat. If you’re a jamun lover like me, this one’s a must-try!”
The detailed recipe is as follows.{{/usCountry}}
The detailed recipe is as follows.{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients for jamun sharbat
- Water - 1 litre
- Jamun, fresh - 250 g
- Sugar - ¼ cup
- Salt to taste
- Roasted cumin, crushed - 1 tbsp
- Black pepper powder - ¼ tsp
- Black salt - ½ tsp
- Lemon juice – ¼ cup
- Ice cubes - few
- Mint leaves, fresh - handful
Method of preparation
- In a large pan, set the water to boil.
- Add in the jamuns, sugar, salt, roasted and crushed cumin seeds, black pepper powder, and black salt. Give it a good mix.
- Let the jamuns boil for another 15 minutes, until they become plump, and the flesh appears to leave the seed. Stir occasionally.
- Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down.
- Next, mash the jamun, without mashing the seeds as well (which can make the drink bitter).
- Pour the mixture through a strainer and collect the jamun juice in a bowl. Use a spoon to get all the juice out of the mashed jamun.
- Stir the jamun juice while adding lemon juice to the bowl.
- After mixing well, take a tall glass and add ice to it. Fill the glass with jamun juice, and garnish with mint sprig. Enjoy.
More about Kunal Kapur{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients for jamun sharbat
- Water - 1 litre
- Jamun, fresh - 250 g
- Sugar - ¼ cup
- Salt to taste
- Roasted cumin, crushed - 1 tbsp
- Black pepper powder - ¼ tsp
- Black salt - ½ tsp
- Lemon juice – ¼ cup
- Ice cubes - few
- Mint leaves, fresh - handful
Method of preparation
- In a large pan, set the water to boil.
- Add in the jamuns, sugar, salt, roasted and crushed cumin seeds, black pepper powder, and black salt. Give it a good mix.
- Let the jamuns boil for another 15 minutes, until they become plump, and the flesh appears to leave the seed. Stir occasionally.
- Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down.
- Next, mash the jamun, without mashing the seeds as well (which can make the drink bitter).
- Pour the mixture through a strainer and collect the jamun juice in a bowl. Use a spoon to get all the juice out of the mashed jamun.
- Stir the jamun juice while adding lemon juice to the bowl.
- After mixing well, take a tall glass and add ice to it. Fill the glass with jamun juice, and garnish with mint sprig. Enjoy.
More about Kunal Kapur{{/usCountry}}
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef, restaurateur and one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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