Chef Kunal Kapur shares refreshing jamun sharbat recipe: See step-by-step preparation

It is the middle of June, and everyone is waiting for the monsoon to arrive. But until the rains provide us relief from the scorching summer heat, the juicy seasonal fruits help make it bearable.

Kunal Kapur's jamun sharbat can be prepared in half an hour. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on May 14, chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur took to Instagram to highlight another summer fruit in a recipe that is just what the body craves during a hot day: the jamun sharbat.

Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “As I was strolling around the city, I finally spotted fresh jamuns! One of my absolute favourite seasonal fruits, they instantly reminded me of all things summer. Tangy, sweet, refreshing, and packed with flavour, they make the perfect sherbet for hot days. So naturally, I had to turn them into a delicious glass of jamun sharbat. If you’re a jamun lover like me, this one’s a must-try!”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed recipe is as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed recipe is as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for jamun sharbat Water - 1 litre

Jamun, fresh - 250 g

Sugar - ¼ cup

Salt to taste

Roasted cumin, crushed - 1 tbsp

Black pepper powder - ¼ tsp

Black salt - ½ tsp

Lemon juice – ¼ cup

Ice cubes - few

Mint leaves, fresh - handful Method of preparation In a large pan, set the water to boil. Add in the jamuns, sugar, salt, roasted and crushed cumin seeds, black pepper powder, and black salt. Give it a good mix. Let the jamuns boil for another 15 minutes, until they become plump, and the flesh appears to leave the seed. Stir occasionally. Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down. Next, mash the jamun, without mashing the seeds as well (which can make the drink bitter). Pour the mixture through a strainer and collect the jamun juice in a bowl. Use a spoon to get all the juice out of the mashed jamun. Stir the jamun juice while adding lemon juice to the bowl. After mixing well, take a tall glass and add ice to it. Fill the glass with jamun juice, and garnish with mint sprig. Enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for jamun sharbat Water - 1 litre

Jamun, fresh - 250 g

Sugar - ¼ cup

Salt to taste

Roasted cumin, crushed - 1 tbsp

Black pepper powder - ¼ tsp

Black salt - ½ tsp

Lemon juice – ¼ cup

Ice cubes - few

Mint leaves, fresh - handful Method of preparation In a large pan, set the water to boil. Add in the jamuns, sugar, salt, roasted and crushed cumin seeds, black pepper powder, and black salt. Give it a good mix. Let the jamuns boil for another 15 minutes, until they become plump, and the flesh appears to leave the seed. Stir occasionally. Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down. Next, mash the jamun, without mashing the seeds as well (which can make the drink bitter). Pour the mixture through a strainer and collect the jamun juice in a bowl. Use a spoon to get all the juice out of the mashed jamun. Stir the jamun juice while adding lemon juice to the bowl. After mixing well, take a tall glass and add ice to it. Fill the glass with jamun juice, and garnish with mint sprig. Enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef, restaurateur and one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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