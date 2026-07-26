Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple and comforting masoor dal pulao recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Lentil pulao is a dish common in many desi homes, something our mothers and grandmothers went back to when they had to create something delicious and filling in a hurry. Taking to Instagram on July 25, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for masoor dal pulao to help us recreate the magic at home.

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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “This is one of those wholesome one-pot meals that’s perfect for days when you want something delicious without spending hours in the kitchen. The masoor dal makes it hearty, while the rice and spices bring everything together beautifully. Serve it hot with some raita, pickle or papad on the side.”

The recipe takes around 45 minutes to make and serves four. The detailed steps for preparing the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for masoor dal pulao Masoor dal, with skin – 1 cup

Basmati rice – 1½ cups

Onion, large – 1

Tomato, large – 2

Garlic cloves – 5-6

Ginger – a tiny piece

Oil – 4-5 tbsp

Bayleaf – 2

Peppercorn – 12-15

Cloves – 5-6

Cumin – 2 tsp

Green chilli, slit – 2-3

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Chilli powder – 2 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Kitchen king masala – 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Water – 3 cups Method of preparation To make masoor dal pulao, first soak the masoor dal for at least one and a half hours (overnight works best), and soak the rice for 45 minutes. Start by chopping onions, tomatoes, garlic, and ginger. Heat some oil in a kadhai. Temper the oil with bay leaves, black pepper, cloves, cumin seeds, and the chopped onions, garlic, ginger, and slit green chillies. Once the onions turn light golden brown, add the chopped tomatoes along with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and kitchen king masala, pav bhaji masala, or sambhar masala. Stir everything quickly. Next, add the soaked masoor dal and salt, cooking for an additional two to three minutes. Then, add the soaked basmati rice and gently mix it in. Pour in water until it reaches the level of the rice. Lower the heat, cover the kadhai with a lid, and let it steam for 10 minutes. Your delicious masoor dal pulao is now ready to serve! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for masoor dal pulao Masoor dal, with skin – 1 cup

Basmati rice – 1½ cups

Onion, large – 1

Tomato, large – 2

Garlic cloves – 5-6

Ginger – a tiny piece

Oil – 4-5 tbsp

Bayleaf – 2

Peppercorn – 12-15

Cloves – 5-6

Cumin – 2 tsp

Green chilli, slit – 2-3

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Chilli powder – 2 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Kitchen king masala – 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Water – 3 cups Method of preparation To make masoor dal pulao, first soak the masoor dal for at least one and a half hours (overnight works best), and soak the rice for 45 minutes. Start by chopping onions, tomatoes, garlic, and ginger. Heat some oil in a kadhai. Temper the oil with bay leaves, black pepper, cloves, cumin seeds, and the chopped onions, garlic, ginger, and slit green chillies. Once the onions turn light golden brown, add the chopped tomatoes along with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and kitchen king masala, pav bhaji masala, or sambhar masala. Stir everything quickly. Next, add the soaked masoor dal and salt, cooking for an additional two to three minutes. Then, add the soaked basmati rice and gently mix it in. Pour in water until it reaches the level of the rice. Lower the heat, cover the kadhai with a lid, and let it steam for 10 minutes. Your delicious masoor dal pulao is now ready to serve! {{/usCountry}}

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