Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple turai moong dal ki sabzi recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Turai ki sabji might not be the most exciting of homemade dishes for many, but celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur attempted to change the notion with his turai moong dal ki sabzi. The recipe brings together dal and sabzi, two staples in a desi household, in one flavourful combination.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Dr Rupy Aujla shares 6-ingredient, flour-free green crackers recipe loaded with 9g protein and 9g fibre

The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ingredients for turai moong dal ki sabzi

{{^usCountry}} Ridge gourd, medium - 6 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ridge gourd, medium - 6 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Mustard oil - 4 tbsp

Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Peppercorn - 8-10

Dry red chilli - 2

Ginger, chopped - 1 inch piece

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Onion, chopped - ½ cup

Turmeric - 1 tsp

Kashmiri Chilli powder - 2 tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tbsp

Tomato, chopped - 1 cup

Salt - to taste

Moong dal, washed - ¼ cup (soak ¼ cup dal in water)

Water - a dash

Kasoori methi - a large pinch

Garam masala - a pinch

Coriander, chopped - handful

Method of preparation

First, wash and soak moong dal for at least an hour. Next, wash and peel the ridge gourds (turai). Take the top and bottom off, then dice it into medium-sized pieces. Make sure the gourds are not ripe, and their seeds are not hard. Set a kadai on high heat and add mustard oil to it. Give the kadai a twirl so that the inside is all coated with the oil. To the hot oil add hing, dry chillies (broken in half), cumin and peppercorns. Let the whole spices splutter. Now add chopped green chillies, chopped ginger, and chopped onion. Sauté them for a while on high heat, then add turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder and coriander powder. Mix in the masala, then add chopped tomatoes and salt and stir well. After around two and a half minutes, add the diced turai and the soaked moong dal into the kadai. Stir well, and then add a dash of water. Put a lid on the kadai and cook until everything is tender. Take the lid off and sprinkle kasoori methi, fresh chopped coriander leaves and a pinch of garam masala from the top. Mix them all in, and the turai moong dal ki sabzi is ready. Serve it in a bowl garnished with a coriander sprig. Enjoy.

More about Kunal Kapur

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.