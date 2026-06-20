Chef Kunal Kapur's Healthy Spinach Curry With Tofu And Moringa For Protein-Rich Everyday Indian Cooking

Spinach-based curries have always been a favourite in Indian kitchens, and creative ingredient swaps can make them even more nutritious. Chef Kunal Kapur's protein-rich palak paneer without paneer gives the classic dish a wholesome makeover by replacing paneer with tofu and blending spinach with nutrient-rich moringa leaves. This healthy high-protein twist is suitable for balanced diets, weight management, and everyday healthy eating while keeping the familiar flavours of a much-loved Indian curry.

Chef Kunal Kapur's Healthy Spinach Curry With Tofu(Freepik)

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Inspired by Chef Kunal Kapur's palak paneer recipes, this version uses tofu as a lighter protein alternative to paneer. Tofu provides plant-based protein, calcium, and iron while reducing saturated fat. Spinach contributes vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, and antioxidants, whereas moringa leaves are valued for their iron, calcium, and essential micronutrients. The combination creates a high-protein, vegetarian recipe and a healthy spinach curry that is colourful, nutritious, and suitable for summer meals, as leafy greens are abundant during the season.

The curry is prepared by blanching spinach and moringa leaves before blending them into a smooth puree with herbs and aromatics. Garlic, onions, tomatoes, and mild Indian spices build the base, while tofu cubes absorb the flavours of the gravy. The result is a creamy curry with fresh herbal notes and a balanced texture. This palak paneer without paneer offers an easy way to include more leafy greens and plant protein in everyday meals.

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{{^usCountry}} Regular palak paneer relies on paneer and a spinach-based gravy for its creamy texture and rich taste. This healthier variation replaces paneer with tofu and includes moringa leaves for additional nutrients while keeping the familiar green curry base. The swap increases plant-based protein and micronutrients while reducing saturated fat, creating a lighter dish that fits modern healthy eating patterns without losing its delicious flavour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regular palak paneer relies on paneer and a spinach-based gravy for its creamy texture and rich taste. This healthier variation replaces paneer with tofu and includes moringa leaves for additional nutrients while keeping the familiar green curry base. The swap increases plant-based protein and micronutrients while reducing saturated fat, creating a lighter dish that fits modern healthy eating patterns without losing its delicious flavour. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Palak Tofu Curry vs Regular Palak Paneer: Which Is Better for Healthy Eating? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Palak Tofu Curry vs Regular Palak Paneer: Which Is Better for Healthy Eating? {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Palak Tofu Curry Regular Palak Paneer Main Protein Tofu Paneer Fat Content Lower Higher Protein High High Calcium Rich Rich Iron Higher with moringa Moderate Texture Soft and light Creamy Calories Lower Higher Fibre Higher Lower Best For Healthy lifestyles Rich family meals Summer Appeal Light and refreshing Rich and hearty View All

Quick Guide to This High-Protein Curry

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian

Main Ingredients: Spinach, tofu, moringa leaves

Best Served With: Millet roti or brown rice

Chef Kunal Kapur Inspired Protein-Rich Palak Tofu Curry

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Fresh spinach, moringa leaves, and tofu create a nutritious curry packed with protein, colour, and everyday wholesome flavours.

Ingredients

250g firm tofu, cubed

3 cups spinach leaves

1 cup moringa leaves

1 onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

5 garlic cloves

1 inch ginger

2 green chillies

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons fresh coriander

½ cup water

Instructions

Wash and blanch the spinach and moringa leaves. Blend the greens with garlic, ginger, and green chillies into a smooth puree. Heat oil and cook cumin seeds until aromatic. Add onions and tomatoes and cook until soft. Stir in the spices and cook for a minute. Add the green puree and cook over medium heat. Mix in the tofu cubes carefully. Simmer until the tofu absorbs the flavours. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with millet roti or brown rice.

Easy Ways to Make This Curry Even Healthier

Choose extra-firm tofu to increase the protein content. Add extra moringa leaves to improve the iron and calcium levels. Cook with minimal oil to reduce unnecessary calories. Include peas for additional fibre and plant protein. Add flaxseed powder for healthy fats. Use fresh spinach instead of frozen leaves for better flavour. Mix in mushrooms to increase nutrients naturally. Serve with millet instead of refined flour breads. Add lemon juice before serving to improve iron absorption. Prepare the curry with homemade spice blends to control sodium.

Nutritional Value of Palak Tofu Curry

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Palak tofu curry combines leafy greens and plant protein to create a balanced meal rich in essential nutrients. Palak tofu curry provides protein, calcium, iron, and antioxidants that support balanced nutrition and active lifestyles.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Serving Calories 265 kcal Protein 20 g Carbohydrates 14 g Fat 13 g Fibre 7 g Calcium 380 mg Iron 6 mg Potassium 780 mg Vitamin A 720 mcg Vitamin C 42 mg View All

FAQs

Is palak tofu curry good for weight management?

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Palak tofu curry combines plant protein and leafy greens to support balanced eating and healthy meal planning.

Can palak tofu curry replace regular palak paneer?

Palak tofu curry offers a lighter alternative with plant protein while keeping the familiar spinach-based flavour.

Why are moringa leaves added to palak tofu curry?

Palak tofu curry uses moringa leaves to increase the iron, calcium, and antioxidant content naturally.

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