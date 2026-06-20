...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chef Kunal Kapur's Healthy Spinach Curry With Tofu And Moringa For Protein-Rich Everyday Indian Cooking

Chef Kunal Kapur's protein-rich palak paneer without paneer uses tofu, spinach, and moringa leaves for a nutritious vegetarian meal.

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 12:22 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Spinach-based curries have always been a favourite in Indian kitchens, and creative ingredient swaps can make them even more nutritious. Chef Kunal Kapur's protein-rich palak paneer without paneer gives the classic dish a wholesome makeover by replacing paneer with tofu and blending spinach with nutrient-rich moringa leaves. This healthy high-protein twist is suitable for balanced diets, weight management, and everyday healthy eating while keeping the familiar flavours of a much-loved Indian curry.

Chef Kunal Kapur's Healthy Spinach Curry With Tofu(Freepik)

Inspired by Chef Kunal Kapur's palak paneer recipes, this version uses tofu as a lighter protein alternative to paneer. Tofu provides plant-based protein, calcium, and iron while reducing saturated fat. Spinach contributes vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, and antioxidants, whereas moringa leaves are valued for their iron, calcium, and essential micronutrients. The combination creates a high-protein, vegetarian recipe and a healthy spinach curry that is colourful, nutritious, and suitable for summer meals, as leafy greens are abundant during the season.

The curry is prepared by blanching spinach and moringa leaves before blending them into a smooth puree with herbs and aromatics. Garlic, onions, tomatoes, and mild Indian spices build the base, while tofu cubes absorb the flavours of the gravy. The result is a creamy curry with fresh herbal notes and a balanced texture. This palak paneer without paneer offers an easy way to include more leafy greens and plant protein in everyday meals.

Feature

Palak Tofu Curry

Regular Palak Paneer

Main Protein

Tofu

Paneer

Fat Content

Lower

Higher

Protein

High

High

Calcium

Rich

Rich

Iron

Higher with moringa

Moderate

Texture

Soft and light

Creamy

Calories

Lower

Higher

Fibre

Higher

Lower

Best For

Healthy lifestyles

Rich family meals

Summer Appeal

Light and refreshing

Rich and hearty

Quick Guide to This High-Protein Curry

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian

Main Ingredients: Spinach, tofu, moringa leaves

Best Served With: Millet roti or brown rice

Chef Kunal Kapur Inspired Protein-Rich Palak Tofu Curry

Fresh spinach, moringa leaves, and tofu create a nutritious curry packed with protein, colour, and everyday wholesome flavours.

Ingredients

  • 250g firm tofu, cubed
  • 3 cups spinach leaves
  • 1 cup moringa leaves
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves
  • 1 inch ginger
  • 2 green chillies
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt to taste
  • 2 tablespoons fresh coriander
  • ½ cup water

Instructions

  1. Wash and blanch the spinach and moringa leaves.
  2. Blend the greens with garlic, ginger, and green chillies into a smooth puree.
  3. Heat oil and cook cumin seeds until aromatic.
  4. Add onions and tomatoes and cook until soft.
  5. Stir in the spices and cook for a minute.
  6. Add the green puree and cook over medium heat.
  7. Mix in the tofu cubes carefully.
  8. Simmer until the tofu absorbs the flavours.
  9. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
  10. Serve hot with millet roti or brown rice.

Easy Ways to Make This Curry Even Healthier

  1. Choose extra-firm tofu to increase the protein content.
  2. Add extra moringa leaves to improve the iron and calcium levels.
  3. Cook with minimal oil to reduce unnecessary calories.
  4. Include peas for additional fibre and plant protein.
  5. Add flaxseed powder for healthy fats.
  6. Use fresh spinach instead of frozen leaves for better flavour.
  7. Mix in mushrooms to increase nutrients naturally.
  8. Serve with millet instead of refined flour breads.
  9. Add lemon juice before serving to improve iron absorption.
  10. Prepare the curry with homemade spice blends to control sodium.

Nutritional Value of Palak Tofu Curry

Palak tofu curry combines leafy greens and plant protein to create a balanced meal rich in essential nutrients. Palak tofu curry provides protein, calcium, iron, and antioxidants that support balanced nutrition and active lifestyles.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Serving

Calories

265 kcal

Protein

20 g

Carbohydrates

14 g

Fat

13 g

Fibre

7 g

Calcium

380 mg

Iron

6 mg

Potassium

780 mg

Vitamin A

720 mcg

Vitamin C

42 mg

FAQs

Is palak tofu curry good for weight management?

Palak tofu curry combines plant protein and leafy greens to support balanced eating and healthy meal planning.

Can palak tofu curry replace regular palak paneer?

Palak tofu curry offers a lighter alternative with plant protein while keeping the familiar spinach-based flavour.

Why are moringa leaves added to palak tofu curry?

Palak tofu curry uses moringa leaves to increase the iron, calcium, and antioxidant content naturally.

 
health
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Chef Kunal Kapur's Healthy Spinach Curry With Tofu And Moringa For Protein-Rich Everyday Indian Cooking
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.